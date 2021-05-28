Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. Renovation of Shanghai Westbund Headquarters / HCCH Studio

Renovation of Shanghai Westbund Headquarters / HCCH Studio

Save this project
Renovation of Shanghai Westbund Headquarters / HCCH Studio

© Qingyan Zhu© Qingyan Zhu© Qingyan Zhu© Qingyan Zhu+ 42

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Office Buildings, Renovation
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: HCCH Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Qingyan Zhu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 江苏恒龙, 立邦, 通力
  • Partner In Charge:Hao Chen, Chenchen Hu
  • Design Team:Yazhou Ding, Xuyin Zou, Yi Gao, Ziyan Ge
  • Structural Engineering:Chongchong Zhang, Zhun Zhang
  • Mep Engineering:Shuifeng Zhou, Xiong Ma, Guangli Wang
  • Lighting Consultant:Yajuan Sun
  • Design Consultant:Yichun Liu
  • The Client:Shanghai Westbund Development Group
  • Architects Cooperation:Shanghai Xuhui Planning and Architecture design co.ltd
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Westbund Development Group Headquarter locates on the West Bund of Shanghai, adjacent to Westbund Art Center, looking at Huangpu river on its east. The site is packed with lush trees, such as pomelo and camphor. Heavy wind, rustling trees, and dim light make up the impression of the site. The existing building was a two-story steel structure built in 2008. The floor area was 2000sqm and the grid's dimensions were 6X6m. The major entrance was on the west side. The facade was covered by brown aluminum louvers. Dense landscape, vague circulation, and isolated atrium render the interior illegible.

Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

The past two decades witnessed the dramatic mutation of the building environment and waterfront space on Westbund. The existing condition fails to meet the need of today's headquarter office. The renovation aims to change the severe and hierarchical image of the state-owned office into a friendly environment encouraging share and communication. Considering the view of Huangpu River and lush vegetation, the building is imagined as a glasshouse emphasizing its horizontal quality. Terraces stretch out from existing structures towards landscapes in different directions, thus become a massing composed of stacking boxes.

Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

This gesture mediates various factors on the site. First, terraces provide easy access to outdoor space responding to its surroundings. Moreover, the manipulation of volume is an efficient way to enhance form and space while concealing flaws in details. Finally, the floor area is less than 3000sqm to avoid sprinkle system, which is quite limited. The terrace helps to extend the floor from interior to exterior while not adding to the area.

Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

Based on the idea of the terrace, evacuation circulations are arranged on the exterior to keep the interior intact and free. The peripheral terrace adds to the flexibility of circulation in this 60m long plan. The twisting and winding stairs enhance formal expression and promenade experience.

Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

The new atrium split the plan into two zones, a conference area on the south and an open plan office on the north. Sunlight sheds into the atrium through the glass on the west, which resembles a high window. Pantry and leisure areas are scattered around the atrium. The interval walls are mostly glass. Daylight and river view penetrate through the small rooms into the open space.

Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

The enclosures of the building are mostly in floor-to-ceiling glass. Considering the limited budget, we didn't pursue the slender effect of the window frame, but try to conceal these flaws into shadow and other elements. For instance, two canopies on the west emphasize metal material and slender edge, to contrast the cubic massing. They cast shadows and block harsh light from the west.

Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

The railings on the terrace have two types. The west facade and stairs are in corrugated perforated aluminum. The south and north are in a 950mm solid wall and 250mm steel rail. The shift of solid and void emphasizes the stacking massing on its corner. They also give a homogeneous veil overlapping the glass facade. The east facade is partially covered by a perforated panel to create rhythm responding to the trees on its east.

Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

The project tries to achieve a fluid atmosphere and transparent quality responding to the landscape. The building turns to be a few horizontal lines extends among trees, merging into shadow and wind.

Save this picture!
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2599 Longteng Avenue, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HCCH Studio
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Renovation of Shanghai Westbund Headquarters / HCCH Studio" 28 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962397/renovation-of-shanghai-westbund-headquarter-building-hcch-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Qingyan Zhu

上海徐汇滨江西岸办公楼改造 / 合尘建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream