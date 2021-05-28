Advertisement

Hygge Space / Lez. Arquitetura

© Júlia Tótoli© Júlia Tótoli© Júlia Tótoli© Júlia Tótoli+ 14

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Bar
Brazil
  • Architects: Lez. Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Júlia Tótoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Deca, Dolce Alba, Elettromec, Eliane, Líder Interiores, Objeto Casa, Portinari, Tintas Coral
  • Lead Architect: Gabriella Chiarelli
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

Text description provided by the architects. Hygge is a “take-out” wine bar created to serve the public during the Casacor 2020 Exposition in the Sarah Kubitschek City Park. It happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, respecting all the protocols established by the health city department.

Similar to a 13,5m² container, Hygge relates to the post-pandemic architecture and people’s relations, bringing a new and unique experience by simple solutions.

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
Plan
Plan
Cross section
Cross section
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

Built in a metal module measuring 6x3,75m, it is closed in three of four sides, which are covered in metallic tiles. As an event rule, to preserve the container, the internal elements could not be pinned to the walls, including the curved wooden wall created to separate preparation and serving areas. The dynamic use of space had to be welcoming and attractive, relating to the busy routine and avoiding physical contact between people.

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

At the counter, a glass and steel frame division isolates customers and clerks. The counter is made of Baiteg Limestone and works both as a workbench and cashier. The back counter has the appliances, such as a coffee machine, beer fridge, and wine cooler.

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

A big metal red net as a second ceiling hides the electric infrastructure and allows indirect lighting. Which highlights the surfaces and organic elements designed to contrast with the orthogonal space imposed by the container. Handmade natural-fiber light pendants were installed on the ceiling net in different highs, helping create a well-being atmosphere, using pure and sensitive colors and materials.

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

The act of decorating a space to make it cozy, offers us the same benefits of calm and tranquility of a hot cup of tea on a cold day, of tasting nice food, or being around family and friends. We thought of Hygge as these moments of breath in the new stressful pandemic routine. Even though is a pass-thru place, it has the potential to intensify the coziness sensation through its colors, textures, and lights.

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

Project location

Address:Brasilia - Distrito Federal, Brazil

Cite: "Hygge Space / Lez. Arquitetura" [Wine Bar Hygge / Lez. Arquitetura] 28 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962392/hygge-space-lez-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

