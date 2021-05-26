Advertisement

World
House Santina / Estudio Opaco

House Santina / Estudio Opaco

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte+ 42

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Opaco
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Indusparquet, Patagonia Flooring, ANODAL, Edificor, Hunter Douglas, Industria Interior, JOHNSON, Julia Sol, Maestre, Maretich, Mercedes Costal, PHI Domotica, Pez, Portobello, Silestone
  • Partner Architects In Charge:Pascuale Franco, Ordoñez Rosario
  • Design Team :Pascuale Franco, Ordoñez Rosario
  • City:Córdoba
  • Country:Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a corner lot, in front of a historic school, and with a lot of exposure, we sought to protect the house from the outside and open it completely to the inside. It was planned on two levels, a ground floor for the social area and an upper floor for the private area.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Site plan
Site plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

On exteriors, brick prevails for the entire envelope, even being used as a screening to intensify the aforementioned privacy. Concrete is another element that appears both on the outside and inside with the intention of creating a home that will last over time without the need for great maintenance and respecting the environment and its location.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Inside, we sought to generate spacious and bright spaces that accompany the life of this young family. Wood in floors, furniture, coatings, and ceilings is the element that unites and gives warmth, its use is repeated in all rooms of the house.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In the entrance and distribution hall, we are embraced by a completely open staircase to the garden that allows it to become part of the home and erase that limit between the inside and the outside. All the main environments surround the garden and the pool and the kitchen is located as a nexus point between them.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section
Section
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In the private part of the house, two wings were created, one for children and one for parents with their own terrace. The spaces were designed to adapt to the changes that the family will go through as their children grow up and their needs change.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Cite: "House Santina / Estudio Opaco" [Casa Santina / Estudio Opaco] 26 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962383/house-santina-estudio-opaco> ISSN 0719-8884

