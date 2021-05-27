Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Permanent Camping 2 / Casey Brown Architecture

Permanent Camping 2 / Casey Brown Architecture

Save this project
Permanent Camping 2 / Casey Brown Architecture

© Andrew Loiterton© Andrew Loiterton© Andrew Loiterton© Andrew Loiterton+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Sustainability
Berry, Australia
  • Architects: Casey Brown Architecture
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrew Loiterton
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Marset, Moroso, Anibou, Dalian Hivolt, Futagami, Kaare Klint, Koskela, Mark Preston, Ozblock, Red Ironbark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton

Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean amongst the lust green paddocks of Berry sit two tiny copper towers located on a gently rising hill. Designed to provide the essential requirements for shelter – a bed, a deck, a fireplace, and a bathroom. A retreat with everything you need, the demands of living distilled to the essentials.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton
Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton

The 3m x 3m floor plan allows for two people to co-exist in the same area without uncomfortably invading each other’s personal space. The living space at ground level includes facilities to cook, store things, and heat the cabin. The bed is accessed via a ladder on the second mezzanine level. The bathroom is a separate tower linked by a deck to the rear with its own water tank storing rainwater and a composting toilet.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton

A getaway, a permanent tent, a place to enjoy nature and live simply. Protected when not in use from the harsh elements by a fully enclosing copper skin only opened when in use. This ensures the finely crafted ironbark interior avoids the ravages of the Australian sun.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton
Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton

The structure is made from recycled ironbark, sourced from an unused wharf float. Three manual winches lift and lower the sides of the building creating an overhang to protect against the summer sun. Water is collected on the roofs, which fed the tank above the bathroom supplying water to the shower and kitchen. A potbelly wood-fired stove heats the cabin at night. Solar panels on the roof provide power for lighting. A ladder provides access to the roof and doubles as a lightning conductor.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton

Pre-fabricated by master craftsman, Jeffery Broadfield and the building team from Smith and Primmer in a barn on site. Permanent Camping 2 represents a highly refined continuation of the tradition of PC1 in Mudgee designed by Casey Brown and built by Jeffery Broadfield 12 years ago.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton

The cabin is accessible only by foot. It can be seen from a distance in the landscape presenting itself as a small sculpture. The function is only revealed on close inspection as the side panels open up and the service tower becomes obvious.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton
Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton

The building realises many dreams for the client, the architect, and the craftsmen. A collaboration relishing the process of making.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Loiterton
© Andrew Loiterton

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Casey Brown Architecture
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityAustralia
Cite: "Permanent Camping 2 / Casey Brown Architecture" 27 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962377/permanent-camping-2-casey-brown-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream