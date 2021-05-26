Weekend Getaway / SAK Designs

Save this picture! © Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Architects: SAK Designs

City: Pune

Country: India

© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

“This particular project for us has been not just architecture but an approach in designing experiences or merging nature or nature living. When we want to run away from the city, we want to run away from the feel of it mostly and what better escape can it be than this.”

From cityscapes to farmlands, a drive with varying skylines is a journey in itself as one reaches the house; a home to our client who preferred raw and rustic experience over a luxury stay. The owner has his farm surrounded to this house and their parents enjoy the simplicity of this place. Nestled on the outskirts of Pune is a 5000 ft2 weekend home, designed by the team of architects at SAK designs, Ahmedabad., India. This house inhabits not just individuals but also various flora and fauna with each changing season.

As simple it is, in plan, we tried to play with levels in and around the house, creating artificial contours within the landscape, the pool that sits on a level much lower than the house, the cantilevered deck, the floating balconies, and a manmade lake. The façade reflects minimalism, while the scale and details of the built-form resonates optimism as one walks down the unpaved contours of the house. Opening the west-facing blue wooden door, one feels welcomed by a low height foyer embraced by an open courtyard.

Surrounded by lush greens, bamboo screens and white textured walls, this courtyard houses the water body, landscape with varied plant species and a floating concrete staircase that leads to terrace. This further bifurcates private and semi-private areas, which connects to a series of sitting spaces, an open kitchen, a dining, and bedrooms with built-in furniture. Few steps down, and one is amazed to see the beautiful view of the lake with a calm pool and local landscape allowing the house to sit quietly within its context.

A dense green belt alongside living room extends itself to the dining area. This creates harmony within the space making it an experiential part of indoors. The furniture adds a contemporary touch to this earthy space. The living room, then connects to the deck overlooking the farm and pool and a manmade lake with greens till horizon has an impact unmatched. It also has a built-in barbeque area on the adjacent side. The furniture in bedrooms is absolutely minimal. The bed itself is a platform in brick plaster base with a mattress on top.

With the use of few materials like stone, bamboo, and the uneven plastered walls making interesting patterns, this house caters to all the requirements for a comfortable living.

“How we see it, this house sets an example of a polite conversation between the nature, the architecture and users.”