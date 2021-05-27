Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Austria
  5. Kindergarten Silz / Baue Architektur, Armin Neubauer ZT GmbH

Kindergarten Silz / Baue Architektur, Armin Neubauer ZT GmbH

Save this project
Kindergarten Silz / Baue Architektur, Armin Neubauer ZT GmbH

© Günther Richard Wett© Günther Richard Wett© Günther Richard Wett© Günther Richard Wett+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten, Detail
Silz, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Günther Richard Wett
© Günther Richard Wett

Text description provided by the architects. Just outside an Austrian village, surrounded by forested mountains and crisp, clean air, one finds a kindergarten where nature takes centre stage. Wood, wood, and more wood form the educational setting for the children’s play and learning. Architect Armin Neurauter and his team won the competition for the design of a new type of preschool with room for life, development, and didactic stimulation for the children.

Save this picture!
© Günther Richard Wett
© Günther Richard Wett
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Günther Richard Wett
© Günther Richard Wett

The preschool stands out in the landscape as a large wooden construction with wooden slats forming the ventilated exterior. Every aspect of the design is imbued with creativity. Outlines of different animals appear in the wood – butterflies, deer, a bear. The viewer’s senses are moved and activated with just a single look at the building. 

Save this picture!
© Günther Richard Wett
© Günther Richard Wett
Save this picture!
© Günther Richard Wett
© Günther Richard Wett

The outdoor areas offer free space to play. The courtyard features a trickling fountain that connects the street level to the covered entrance area. The back garden is a green carpet of grass and plants with an adventure playground constructed of wooden elements. 

Save this picture!
© Günther Richard Wett
© Günther Richard Wett

The interior is designed to match a wide range of situations, depending on function and needs. The bright, open and inviting ground floor brings the outdoor surroundings and the scenic background in through the extraordinary glazed sections stretching from floor to ceiling. The preschool has a lunchroom, an auditorium, group rooms, and a room for physical activities with a shared play and movement zone centered around organically shaped wooden furniture. Through a huge skylight, light pours into the building from the top floor all the way to the ground level. 

Save this picture!
© Günther Richard Wett
© Günther Richard Wett

The warm, simple characteristics of the wood are the essence of the kindergarten, where wide Dinesen Douglas floor planks form the foundation of every room, creating a synergy effect in an interplay with walls and ceiling in other wood types. In combination with the outside landscape, the soft texture and sustainable qualities of the wood ensure a balanced and welcoming setting for the children’s everyday life and well-being.

Save this picture!
© Günther Richard Wett
© Günther Richard Wett

‘In order to convey the relevance of natural and sustainable materials to the children in a playful way, we made a point of using organic raw materials. The Dinesen floor is ideal in this context and makes the different spaces blend together harmoniously. We think the Douglas planks help make the movement zones and the open spaces into pleasant play areas for the children.’ Armin Neurauter, Lead architect. The project won the BigSEE Wood Design Award in 2021.

Save this picture!
© Günther Richard Wett
© Günther Richard Wett

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Silz, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Baue Architektur, Armin Neubauer ZT GmbH
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenDetailAustria
Cite: "Kindergarten Silz / Baue Architektur, Armin Neubauer ZT GmbH" 27 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962337/kindergarten-silz-baue-architektur-armin-neubauer-zt-gmbh> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream