Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Iran
  5. Helsinki Biennial Pavilion / Verstas Architects

Helsinki Biennial Pavilion / Verstas Architects

Save this project
Helsinki Biennial Pavilion / Verstas Architects

© Tuomas Uusheimo© Tuomas Uusheimo© Pyry Kantonen© Tuomas Uusheimo+ 25

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Pavilion
Tehran, Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Text description provided by the architects. The Helsinki Biennial Pavilion, located at the South Harbour of Helsinki, serves as the entry point to the Helsinki Biennial art festival that is held on the nearby Vallisaari island. The ferry to Vallisaari departs from a pier adjoining the pavilion. Accessible all year round, the pavilion provides a public open-air urban living room space where one can pause and enjoy the presence of the sea in the heart of the city.

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The Biennial Pavilion houses ticket sales and tourist information as well as ancillary spaces in a simple rectangular volume next to the pavilion. It provides a place for people to meet and to wait for the ferry. The pavilion is made of wood, a material traditionally used for buildings and boats in the archipelago. Over time, the wood will acquire a patina. As a local material, it will sustain the seasonal changes in the harsh northern climate.

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The shape of the pavilion was inspired by the rocks and ponds of Vallisaari island. The fabrication process of the pavilion was guided by a digital 3D building model. Built in a carpenter’s workshop in a small harbor town, the prefabricated modules for the pavilion were shipped by sea and loaded directly onto the site for installation. The modules consist of glue-laminated timber frames and steel ties, clad with laminated veneer lumber and topped with fine sawn pine battens stained dark with a mix of tar and linseed oil.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

The wooden surfaces of the interiors are treated with wood oil to maintain their natural light color. Lighting is hidden in slots between the triangular parts of the frame. The deck is made of oiled pine planks, while the round yard in the middle is paved with greyed crosscut logs and white quartz sand. As a locally available material with a capacity to store carbon, wood is ecologically sustainable and long-lasting in the northern climate. It is easy to maintain and quick to repair by replacing worn-out parts. The Helsinki Biennial on Vallisaari island is part of the city’s strategy to make the archipelago more accessible.

Save this picture!
© Pyry Kantonen
© Pyry Kantonen

The pavilion was designed to provide an anchor point for the event in the city. As a wooden “vessel” it enters a dialogue with the ships in the harbor and ties in with the history of the Market Square. At first, the intention was to have the pavilion dismantled after each Biennial and to have it shipped in pieces to Vallisaari to be stored there for the winter.

Save this picture!
© Pyry Kantonen
© Pyry Kantonen
Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

This prompted the decision to make the pavilion with prefabricated wooden elements that can easily be moved around by ship. However, it was quickly realized that the pavilion has a much bigger role to play if left to stand in place all year round. It provides a place for people to hang out by the sea. One can rest on the sloping auditorium-like space observing the colorful marketplace or seek shelter under the tent-like roof.

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tehran Province, Tehran, District 7, S Sohrevardi, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Verstas Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionIran
Cite: "Helsinki Biennial Pavilion / Verstas Architects" 26 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962336/helsinki-biennial-pavilion-verstas-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream