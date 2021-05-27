House in Son Puig / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura

+ 25

Design Team: Pablo García, Erik Herrera

Building Surveyor: Toni Arqué

Structure: Jorge Martín Ortega

City: Palma

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in a neighbourhood comprising primarily detached single-family homes. The site occupied by the house is situated at a higher elevation in relation to the rest of the residential street. The site orientation allows for it to enjoy good views out.

Due to being a compact site, we decided to minimise the footprint of the building and tuck it away in the corner of the plot, freeing up the rest of the ground for a well-oriented garden. The result is a square ground plan divided into four quadrants of varying sizes organised around a void with a feature staircase in it. The living spaces are organised in a fluid manner at split levels moving from public areas connected with the garden level to more private areas at the higher levels. The structure of the building visualised in exposed reinforced concrete informs the character of the interiors and acts as a driver of the formal language.

Externally, the building is presented as a monolithic piece of construction, with the envelope punctured with elements of different size and scale responding to orientation and to the spatial requirements inside. In contrast to the fluid and dynamic interior, the exterior of the volume is presented in a more neutral formal language.

This approach allows for the showcasing of the material’s inherent aesthetic along with the construction techniques, becoming an enduring image for the house.