AVM House / Horma

AVM House / Horma

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Rocafort, Spain
  • Architects: Horma
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2691 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mariela Apollonio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arkoslight, Complementto, Fenollar
  • Lead Architects: Nacho Juan, Clara Cantó, Jose Iborra
  • Design Team:Ana Riera, María Mateo, Belén Iglesias, Bárbara Bruschi
  • City:Rocafort
  • Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project starts with an urban singularity that allows locating the house attached to one of its boundaries. The implementation of the proposal already starts from the advantage of knowing the location of its neighbors and is positioned on its opposite side in order to achieve clearer views and more fluid ventilation.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
From the street, a barrier crowned with concrete blocks provides privacy to the interior and allows to visualize the traces of the white volume which shapes the house.

Its footprint on the ground floor is deformed to embrace a patio that gives meaning to each of its rooms. This patio serves as the center and articulator of the activity on the ground floor, in which the day area is located. Besides, it allows maximizing its facade length to extend its relationship with the outside, undoing the traditional limits and thus establishing a new link with it. The successive transitions between interior and exterior allow a fluid movement around the plot and an attractive relationship between the void and the sculpted body, which reduces the scale of the exterior and interior spaces of the house.

The night area is located on the second floor, it aims to create a pleasant route and to take advantage of the most favorable orientations for all the rooms.

Section
Section
The house is perceived as a set of volumes where the white of the facade is mixed with the interior oak wood details and with de Green of the vegetation.

An apparently irregular approach but balanced in its decisions.

