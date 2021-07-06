How Exterior Metal Panels Provide Function, Performance, and Beauty

Save this picture! Tesla, Santa Monica, CA. Michael W Folonis Architects. Image © Art Gray Photography

Integrating metal panels into exterior architecture can result in a unique building that is both performative and beautiful. Metal panels customized in tandem with adaptive solutions, proprietary technology, and skilled project managers and designers create a perfect opportunity to make a statement in the surrounding built environment. Arktura provides services, resources, and materials to support endless creativity with exterior metal wall panels that give the flexibility to achieve virtually any design preference.

Interior spaces are often detail-oriented and attract attention, but the exterior of a building forms the identity of the surrounding environment and makes a statement before entering the structure. Arktura designs and fabricates exterior panels, rain screens, guardrails, and cladding that combine form and function in a systemized and innovative way. Manufacturing external systems to meet unique design specifications through a project manager, the focus is placed heavily on engaging with a team of skilled artisans and engineers, architects, and designers, to satisfy the client's vision.

There are three categories of exterior solutions, each capable of being customized to the specific needs of your application.

Graphic Perf Exterior Solutions

Graphic Perf Exterior Solutions offer two distinct options in approaching patterning development: Scripted and Photoreal.

Graphic Perf Scripted is an innovative tool developed for mapping patterns onto metal. This application leverages proprietary technology to create unique parametric patterning systems and translate these to exterior metal surfaces. Turning visions into reality, the design process may start with something as simple as a sketch or inspiration image which can be translated into custom perforated exterior applications. The versatility of this solution provides the flexibility to add layers of dimension to a project through dynamic surfaces that meet the needs and design objectives of the space.

The Graphic Perf Scripted powder-coated premium aluminum panels are available in a variety of colors. By choosing colors that complement the building's design or the company's branding, or for other areas where visual impact is necessary, the option for customization can create a unique dialogue. Lighting can also be integrated with this system, further blending form and function.

Save this picture! 1676 International Boulevard, Tysons, VA, Perkins + Will – DC. Image © Halkin Mason Photography

Save this picture! Silver Lake Screens, Los Angeles, CA. Image Courtesy of Zoltan E. Pali, Studio Pali Fekete Architects

For the ultimate branding and communication experience, Graphic Perf Photoreal allows the transferring of a photo, logo, or complex vector graphic into photorealistic perforated panels.

The Graphic Perf Photoreal uses proprietary software and technology to convert any image into a parametric pattern of holes. These holes are sized and distributed in a way that reproduces the exact gradations of light and dark. It also offers the ability also to leverage exterior applications to reinforce a company's branding in a unique and lasting way.

Clients may choose to include custom patterns in scripted or photoreal form, add integrated backlighting, incorporate curved or faceted dynamic volumetric shapes, or add durable exterior-grade powder coating finishes to their specifications. Illuminating a custom design ensures that it makes a bold statement. The kit of parts assembly delivered through detailed shop drawings and installation manuals allows installers to execute a given plan confidently and efficiently.

Save this picture! Secta, Las Vegas, NV. Image Courtesy of Pugsley.Simpson.Coulter Architects

Save this picture! Secta, Las Vegas, NV. Image Courtesy of Pugsley.Simpson.Coulter Architects

Architectural Adaptive and Dynamic Secare Facade System

Unique and modern, the Secare Adaptive panel system is assembled from precision-cut tubes - either round or square - and engineered into tileable modules that accommodate various attachments to a diverse range of substrates, while also accommodating both seismic, and wind-load conditions. Once the details have been determined, a project manager ensures that the service and details are accurate to specifications and adaptive to local code requirements.

The visual impact of Secare panels is due, in large part, to the bold aesthetic of brushed stainless steel. However, it is also available in various powder-coated options that allow for full customization of the exterior metal wall cladding system.

Save this picture! UNLV Hospitality Hall, Las Vegas, NV, Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects. Image © Studio J Inc. Photography

Save this picture! UNLV Hospitality Hall, Las Vegas, NV, Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects. Image © Studio J Inc. Photography

Solutions Studio Adaptive Systems

Arktura's Solutions Studio team works with clients to turn any vision into a design for manufacturing reality. Combining creativity, expert knowledge, and cutting-edge technology, experts will work in tandem with the client's design team to bring the vision to life with a solution-focused approach. When engaging with Solution Studio Projects, the process encompasses a design consultation, prototyping, submittals, shop drawings, and materials manufacturing.

Save this picture! Solutions Studio Custom Façade Lululemon, Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA. Image Courtesy of Arktura

Save this picture! Solutions Studio Custom Façade Lululemon, Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA. Image Courtesy of Arktura

Save this picture! Culver City C3, Culver City, CA. Image Courtesy of Gensler, Refik Anadol Artist