La Bourse de Commerce / Tadao Ando Architect & Associates + NeM Architectes + Pierre-Antoine Gatier

Save this picture! Bourse de Commerce — Pinault Collection © Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, Niney et Marca Architectes, Agence Pierre-Antoine Gatier Photo Marc Domage. ImageDomage, novembre 2020

Concrete Origin: Centrale Unibéton d’Aubervilliers

Cylinder Diameter: 29 m

Cylinder Height: 9 m

Cylinder Thickness: 50 cm

Architects: Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, NeM Architects

Furniture Design: Ronan et Erwan Bouroullec

Architect: Pierre-Antoine Gatier

Engineering: SETEC Bâtiment

Metal Works: TRADIFER 77

City: Paris

Country: France

Save this picture! Bourse de Commerce — Pinault Collection © Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, Niney et Marca Architectes, Agence Pierre-Antoine Gatier Photo Maxime Tétard, Studio Les Graphiquants, Paris

Text description provided by the architects. The Bourse de Commerce was restored and transformed by the Japanese architect Tadao Ando (TAAA — Tadao Ando Architect & Associates), the NeM agency / Niney et Marca Architectes, Pierre-Antoine Gatier’s agency, and Setec Bâtiment.

Save this picture! Bourse de Commerce — Pinault Collection © Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, Niney et Marca Architectes, Agence Pierre-Antoine Gatier Photo Marc Domage. ImageDomage, novembre 2020

This major project began in June 2017 and was completed in March 2020 after three years of work. This was then followed by a defects liability period, major finishing, technical and museographic operations, furniture arrangement, as well as the refurbishment of the surroundings of the building by the Ville de Paris, for a public opening in the spring of 2021.

Save this picture! Bourse de Commerce — Pinault Collection © Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, Niney et Marca Architectes, Agence Pierre-Antoine Gatier Photo Maxime Tétard, Studio Les Graphiquants, Paris

The Bourse de Commerce bears witness to four centuries of architectural and technical prowess. It associates the first free-standing column in Paris, built in the 16th century for the residence of Catherine de Medici, the vestiges of a grain exchange with an impressive circular floor dating back to the 18th century, which was then covered in 1812 by a spectacular metal and glass cupola. It was refitted in 1889 to become the Bourse de Commerce.

Save this picture! Bourse de Commerce — Pinault Collection © Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, Niney et Marca Architectes, Agence Pierre-Antoine Gatier Photo Maxime Tétard, Studio Les Graphiquants, Paris

Located in the centre of Paris, in the area of Les Halles and giving onto the rue du Louvre, this building is emblematic of the history of the city and of its architecture. After an exemplary restoration which has conserved all its beauty, it is now turned towards contemporary creation.

Save this picture! Mars 2020. Bourse de Commerce - Pinault Collection. © Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, Niney et Marca Architectes. Photo Patrick Tourneboeuf

The building has been revived by the contemporary architectural approach of the Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who creates the conditions for a dialogue between architecture and its context, between heritage and contemporary creation, between the past and the present, between the collection and the visitor. As of today, the Bourse de Commerce is the biggest production entrusted to Tadao Ando in France.

Save this picture! Bourse de Commerce — Pinault Collection © Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, Niney et Marca Architectes, Agence Pierre-Antoine Gatier Photo Vladimir Partalo

Save this picture! Courtesy Bourse de Commerce - Pinault Collection Photo Studio Bouroullec. ImageDrapeau, décembre 2020 (c) Studio Bouroullec

The French designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec were invited to design the building’s furnishings. The Halle aux grains restaurant of the Bourse de Commerce has been entrusted to two chefs from the Aveyron, Michel and Sébastien Bras.