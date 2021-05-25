We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. House BRIO / STAM architecten

House BRIO / STAM architecten

Save this project
House BRIO / STAM architecten

© Dorothee Dubois© Dorothee Dubois© Dorothee Dubois© Dorothee Dubois+ 43

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Kontich, Belgium
  • Architects: STAM architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  282
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dorothee Dubois
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BORA, FRANKE, Muuto, Forbo, Stone
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Dorothee Dubois
© Dorothee Dubois

Text description provided by the architects. House BRIO is situated on the edge of an industrial site, where the clients run their business. The unconventional environment allows this low-energy home to be developed on the site in a private but visible way. All functions, such as the carport and garden shed were fully integrated into the architectural volume. Despite the visibly linked volumes, we created unity and tranquility with a fully clad wood facade.

Save this picture!
© Dorothee Dubois
© Dorothee Dubois

The orientation of the sun was optimally taken into account when organizing the spaces. For example, the storage areas are located on the north side, and the living areas are provided with east, south, and west sun throughout the day. The kitchen area is separated from the dining and living area by playing with volumes. They are visually connected with walking axes.

Save this picture!
© Dorothee Dubois
© Dorothee Dubois

The top floor consists of a large multipurpose room. In addition to this space, we created compact children’s rooms that are closed off by closet spaces with sliding doors. It is possible to open up the spaces by removing the closets and use them as a large flexible room.

Save this picture!
© Dorothee Dubois
© Dorothee Dubois
Save this picture!
© Dorothee Dubois
© Dorothee Dubois

The bathroom is currently designed as a functional space. When the children are young, it can be used as one large bathroom. When they are older, privacy can be created by dividing the space into a bathroom and separate shower room.

Save this picture!
© Dorothee Dubois
© Dorothee Dubois
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Dorothee Dubois
© Dorothee Dubois

The design was fine-tuned throughout the interior, in which soft tones and natural materials accentuate the light-filled house. During the entire design process, the focus has been on liveability and homeliness.

Save this picture!
© Dorothee Dubois
© Dorothee Dubois

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
STAM architecten
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "House BRIO / STAM architecten" 25 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962246/house-brio-stam-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream