100 Franklin Apartments / Palette Architecture

Collaboration: DDG Partners

City: New York

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Tribeca East Historic District on an irregular-shaped site created by the extension of Sixth Avenue in 1938, 100 Franklin is two triangular ground-up residential buildings constructed over ground-floor commercial space. The South building at six floors has three full-floor units and a duplex penthouse with a private roof level and the North building with eight floors has five full-floor units and a duplex penthouse. The client, DDG Partners, acted as designer, developer, and contractor for the project.

The building marries old and new, demonstrating how a modern building can be created in a historic district. The project features a hand-laid brick façade with classically inspired masonry combined with modern architectural detail.

Unit Layouts. The units are a mix of two and three-bedroom units that range from 1,400 to 3,700 s.f. Each unit is a full floor and is accessed directly from the elevator. Layouts were designed to maximize the efficiency and open feeling of the triangular layouts. Large windows and the light tone Larch wood flooring were selected to maximize the sense of light and airiness in the units.

Brick Details. The buildings have over 250 feet of façade along with Franklin and Sixth Ave and seek to maximize light and views of the historic Tribeca neighborhood. The façade features a mixture of Danish hand-fired with large Italian wood-framed windows. The hand-laid brick is employed expressively around entry points, windows, and points where the buildings merge together. These details at times making the structure feel weighty and grounded while from other perspectives it is light and dematerializes.