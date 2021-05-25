We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Aabenraa City Centre / Topotek 1

Aabenraa City Centre / Topotek 1

© Hanns Joosten© Hanns Joosten© Hanns Joosten© Hanns Joosten+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space
Aabenraa, Denmark
  • Architects: Topotek 1
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  17758
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hanns Joosten
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Steffen Sten
  • Architecture:ADEPT
  • City:Aabenraa
  • Country:Denmark
© Hanns Joosten
Text description provided by the architects. Competing usage patterns had resulted in a counterintuitive spatial structure in the Danish small town of Aabenraa. In the course of the comprehensive redesign, Topotek 1 together with ADEPT developed a vibrant new topology in which the diverse dimensions of contemporary urban life can interact in a dynamic way, respecting the heterogeneous character of public space and activity.

© Hanns Joosten
Plan
Plan
© Hanns Joosten
Referencing the existing materials and colour palette, each central public plaza of Aabenraa was redesigned on a single ground plane and characterised with a clear geometric and modern design. This creates a shared space for cars, cyclists, and pedestrians. The main plaza now offers several oversized umbrellas and flexible furniture, making it usable for any kind of event.

© Hanns Joosten
© Hanns Joosten
© Hanns Joosten
A circular wooden bench that was specially designed for this space invites visitors to linger and rest. Overall, the concept for the redesign of Aabenraa Midtby encompasses a consequent yet unconventional approach towards current site conditions, especially regarding the used materials and elements that establish a legible and accessible topology.

© Hanns Joosten
Address:Aabenraa, Denmark

Topotek 1
