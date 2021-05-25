Online Workshop: Be Part of a Strategic Design Team Solving a Real Case in Real Time

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

ArchDaily and IE School of Architecture and Design invite you to unfold the strategic interior design process by solving a challenge for a real client in a real case in a real-time session. The online workshop will take place on June 10 at 5 PM CEST.

There’s never been a more exciting time to study strategic interior design. As all types of businesses of all sectors are reinventing themselves to adapt to the new situation generated by the pandemic and undergo digital transformation. The spaces they occupy become a key unifier of technology, sustainability, and company culture. But how do you achieve this?

Join us for this special event where professors from the Master in Strategic Interior Design come together to overcome a real strategic challenge, in real-time.

With Program Director Elvira Muñoz as moderator, instructors from each of the program modules—research, strategy, design, environment, and technology—will tackle an issue presented by a guest client, former president in Southern Europe of a global consulting company. Combining their unique perspectives to clarify the client’s vision, they will pitch a solution that will help transform their organization.

This is your chance to see first-hand how an innovative design process unfolds. Register here!