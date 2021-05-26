Advertisement

World
  Collective Housing in Aubervilliers / RMDM Architectes

Collective Housing in Aubervilliers / RMDM Architectes

Collective Housing in Aubervilliers / RMDM Architectes

Collective Housing in Aubervilliers / RMDM Architectes

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Aubervilliers, France
  • Architects: RMDM Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6353
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Atlas Schindler
  • Lead Architects: Philippe Maillols, RMDM
  • Exterior Wood Furnishing:SAS ADAM
  • Site Engineering:Etude&Projet
  • City:Aubervilliers
  • Country:France
At the corner of rue des Cités and venelle Neuve, the project is part of a set of 220 housing units and 150 student housing units that we coordinate. It includes 98 collective housing units for accession, distributed around 5 stairwells. The volumetrics are centered around the treatment of the facades on the new alley.

We cut out the skyline of the buildings as much as possible in order to create verticalities and sequences based on the alley. Attic volumes allow a setback of the building and the reading of different plans. In general, we use outdoor spaces, terraces or balconies, to carve out the buildings and offer an interesting volume.

The facades are made of 3 materials: solid hand-molded brick, plaster, and metal. In order to underline the notion of verticality along the new alley, we used different brick layouts giving, in turn, a variable relief on a monochrome set of gray-beige. The second plan is in white plaster and unhooks the brick volumes. The facades of the halls in gilded metal mark the entrances.

Sections
Sections
Throughout the project, the same window module is used and declined to compose single windows for bedrooms or kitchens. The façades are punctuated by brushed metal frames.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Aubervilliers, Seine-Saint-Denis, France

RMDM Architectes
