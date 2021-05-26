Collective Housing in Aubervilliers / RMDM Architectes

+ 16

Residential • Aubervilliers, France Architects: RMDM Architectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6353 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers: Atlas Schindler



Lead Architects: Philippe Maillols, RMDM

Exterior Wood Furnishing: SAS ADAM

Site Engineering: Etude&Projet

City: Aubervilliers

Country: France

At the corner of rue des Cités and venelle Neuve, the project is part of a set of 220 housing units and 150 student housing units that we coordinate. It includes 98 collective housing units for accession, distributed around 5 stairwells. The volumetrics are centered around the treatment of the facades on the new alley.

We cut out the skyline of the buildings as much as possible in order to create verticalities and sequences based on the alley. Attic volumes allow a setback of the building and the reading of different plans. In general, we use outdoor spaces, terraces or balconies, to carve out the buildings and offer an interesting volume.

The facades are made of 3 materials: solid hand-molded brick, plaster, and metal. In order to underline the notion of verticality along the new alley, we used different brick layouts giving, in turn, a variable relief on a monochrome set of gray-beige. The second plan is in white plaster and unhooks the brick volumes. The facades of the halls in gilded metal mark the entrances.

Throughout the project, the same window module is used and declined to compose single windows for bedrooms or kitchens. The façades are punctuated by brushed metal frames.