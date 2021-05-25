Smart Tree, Reusing UMA's Waste / AQ8arquitectura + marinaunoarquitectos

+ 18

Pavilion • Málaga, Spain Architects: AQ8arquitectura, marinaunoarquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 87 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Fernando Alda

Lead Architects: Alberto García Marín, Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica

Clients: Universidad de Málaga. Financiado por el Primer Plan Propio de Investigación del Vicerrectorado de Smart Campus

Structure: Jorge Barrios Corpa (E.T.S. de Arquitectura de Málaga)

Monitoring Consultants: Sergio Fortes Rodríguez, Eduardo Baena (E.T.S. de Ingeniería de Telecomunicación. UMA)

Furniture: Luz García Ceballos (Escuela de Ingenierías Industriales. UMA)

Landscaping: Noelia Hidalgo Triana, Andrés V. Pérez Latorre (Facultad de Ciencias. UMA)

Collaborators: Antonio Osuna Melgar, Silvia Delgado Ferrary, Irene Gómez Gómez, Juan Ignacio Becerra Tur, Carmen Díaz Sánchez, Javier López Gabarrón

City: Málaga

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Smart Tree was born from a research project of the University of Malaga with the objective of recycling elements from the demolition of campus buildings to improve teaching environments college. Smart Tree is conceived as a biotechnological tree whose mission is to rehabilitate the outdoor spaces of the university, promoting its use through the creation of green environments and connective services. Located at the back of Sciences School, this intervention transforms a disused place to provide users with different buildings in the environment of an open-air co-working space, relaxed and friendly, which provides a microclimate of environmental and sensory comfort, and technology for access to renewable energy and information.

The structure of Smart Tree and its furniture have been designed from materials from demolition parts of campus buildings that have exhausted their first useful life. The pavilion arises from the reworking of a structure that served as a pergola in the courtyard of Fine Arts School, whose necessary rehabilitation implied the elimination of it.

All this was built on a garden, which with the intention of improving the environmental and sensory conditions, was designed using native flora. A weather station and various strategically located sensors enable the collection of data in real-time of the environmental quality conditions, through which conclusions are drawn for the improvement of this space and its future application in other rehabilitation projects of outdoor spaces.