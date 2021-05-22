We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Spain
  Mira House / Arturo Sanz

Mira House / Arturo Sanz

Mira House / Arturo Sanz

© Mariela Apollonio

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
València, Spain
  • Architects: Arturo Sanz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  173
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mariela Apollonio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cooperativa Ladrillera, Carpintería Muycarp, Cerámicas Ferrés, Fuster Alonso
  • Quantity Surveyor / Cost Consultant:Julia Fernández Sorókina
  • Landscaping:Gustavo Marina
  • Construction:Ensecon Obras y Servicios SLU
  • City:València
  • Country:Spain
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. We refurbished this traditional house in order to improve the functional conditions and to modify the spaces, this way providing better flow, but at the same time, we didn’t want to forget to anchor or connect the intervention to the memory of the place. To achieve this, we had to rescue a large part of the pre-existing elements: the façade, recovering the original arches in the gaps, the interior masonry wall with brick arches, the interior doors, the hydraulic tiles used for the floors were relocated to form carpet-like patterns, the dividing walls of masonry on the patio, the carved ashlars found in the excavation were reused to form a water path.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

On the ground floor, the living room, kitchen, dining room, and reading corner next to the fireplace, are connected and flow on both sides of the masonry wall. The upper floor is compartmentalized to accommodate a family of 5 and leads into the interior terraces. The mezzanine area houses the master bedroom.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

A large window, embedded in the skirting of the roof overlooks the patio and faces north, providing light, views and at the same time, it amplifies and connects the spaces on the first floor and the mezzanine.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The landscaping of the patio was fundamental within the intervention. The trees, climbing plants, shrubs and upholstery-like vegetation are also home dwellers.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Project gallery

Arturo Sanz
