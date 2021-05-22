We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre / IMK Architects

Courtesy of IMK Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Healthcare Architecture, Hospital, Research
Lavale, India
  • Architects: IMK Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  449930 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Architects:IMK Architects
  • City:Lavale
  • Country:India
Courtesy of IMK Architects
Courtesy of IMK Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Occupying the lower slopes of a hill within Symbiosis International University’s 260-acre estate in Lavale, Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC) is a 41,800-square-metre, 216-bed, multi-specialty hospital that represents a new and progressive face for healthcare infrastructure in India. With its state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and a research centre to enhance skill development, it is firmly anchored today as a COVID-19 quarantine and treatment facility, contributing to Maharashtra’s fight against the pandemic.

Courtesy of IMK Architects
Courtesy of IMK Architects
Landscape Plan
Landscape Plan

SUHRC’s design draws from the ideas of biophilia (an innate human tendency to seek connections with nature and other forms of life) to promote recovery and rejuvenation for patients and healthcare professionals. Two large courtyards landscaped with flowering shrubs and trees bring in ample daylight and views of the outdoors into the interiors, while creating buffer zones to reduce cross infection. Critical areas such as ICUs are endowed with soft and soothing hues to reduce anxiety; while the OPD has no air conditioning but allows for fresh, natural air – thereby reducing the AC load and power consumption for these areas.

Courtesy of IMK Architects
Courtesy of IMK Architects

Functionally, the building comprises four sections; three of them belong to the hospital and the last one being the Skill Centre. The hospital is planned across five levels; departments such as the OPD, casualty, radiology, MHC etc. This helps in keeping the departments separate, and thus maintaining the sterility of each floor function-wise.

Courtesy of IMK Architects
Courtesy of IMK Architects
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Carefully and strategically planned, the building attempts to make gestures that are grand, yet local and responsive with attention to details such as the brick-art and the exposed concrete. The project is an exemplar of passive design and sustainability.

Courtesy of IMK Architects
Courtesy of IMK Architects

Naturally-compressed, sundried earthen bricks (CSEB) were produced on site and are used to create a double-skinned façade with boxed forms and deep shading projections to reduce heat gain. CSEB through its own porosity and its use in elements such as cavity walls and jaalis enables the structure to cope with climate of the region by allowing the building to breathe. This reduces the internal heat gain allowing for maximum thermal comfort, reducing energy consumption. The bricks were produced on site using a block-making machine, thus providing additional employment opportunities to the locals as well as ensuring minimal carbon emissions. This is the first time CSEB has been used in a project of such a large scale.

Courtesy of IMK Architects
Courtesy of IMK Architects

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Lavale, Maharashtra 412115, India

IMK Architects
ConcreteBrick

