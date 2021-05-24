We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Creamm / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

Creamm / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars, Services
Cheju, South Korea
  • Architect:Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects
  • Local Architect:TOPEC
  • City:Cheju
  • Country:South Korea
© Ju Yeon Lee
Text description provided by the architects. The ARARIO Museum Tapdong Cinema is the first building ARARIO built in the Tapdong area in Jeju, Korea. It is a tall red building along a main street, making it a landmark of this area highly visible from afar.

© Ju Yeon Lee
Plan
Plan
© Ju Yeon Lee
During our first visit to the area, however, we felt uneasy to see so few people walking around. Also, there were not many people in this museum. In order to improve this situation, we made this cafe accessible from the museum so that it can be used as a museum cafe, and connected it to the city by making it open on the D&DEPARTMENT side.

Section 2
Section 2
© Ju Yeon Lee
By doing so, we hope to make the museum more approachable and encourage more people to visit the museum. We think this is particularly important, because it will eventually help people understand sincere intentions of ARARIO who strives to create positive changes in this area.

© Ju Yeon Lee
Project location

Address:14 Tapdong-ro, Samdoi-dong, Cheju, Jeju-do, South Korea

About this office
Schemata Architects
Office
Jo Nagasaka
Office

Product

Concrete

