World
Tee House / CMC architects

Tee House / CMC architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Čeladná, Czech Republic
  • Architects: CMC architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9749
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  BoysPlayNice
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: KEIM, Aluprof, M&T, Miele, Bomma, DŘEVODÍLO, Konsepti
  • Lead Architect / Partner In Charge:Evžen Dub
  • Project Architect:Daniel Šimpach
  • Architect:Jan Hřebíček, Lenka Dřevická, Josef Knotek
  • Mechanical Electrical Plumbing Engineer:MORYS
  • City:Čeladná
More Specs
Text description provided by the architects. On the Eastern edge of the Czech Republic, near the Slovak and Polish borders, the village of Čeladná is surrounded by the beautiful landscape of the Beskydy Mountains. Čeladná has grown in recent years with a number of significant buildings, including hotels and resort-type spas. The latest addition in the area is the Tee House apartment project located in golf and equestrian complex. The aim of the investor was to supplement the offer of services of this area with accommodation facilities and wellness. The authors of the architectural solution were inspired by the Beskydy landscape and also by the clear orthogonal division of the purpose-built buildings of the original equestrian complex.

The new buildings are configured in an ‘L’ shape and are in the approximate position of the former purely utilitarian buildings previously occupying the site. The new Čeladná buildings respect the original structure and orthogonal division of this place, and urban configuration is also used to enhance the views from the individual residences. The rooms on the typical floors include generously arranged loggias, which are a distinctive architectural element on the facades of the buildings.

This is further emphasized by the setback of the basement floor, which makes the main volume of the building stand out. The upper ‘loft’ part of the buildings is designed as a recess, with a significantly overhanging transversely ‘folded roof’. The visually strong architectural element in the roof shape is designed to reflect the relief of the surrounding mountainous landscape.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
The volumetric design of the buildings is emphasized by the effort to use as few materials and colours as possible on the facade of the buildings. The intended concept of the wooden ‘cut-outs and surfaces, contrasting the base of the dark façade, is achieved through the materials palette - Siberian larch, dark grey ALUCOBOND, dark grey plaster, and exposed concrete. The pure geometry of the buildings thus becomes a striking part of the surrounding Beskydy landscape.

Cite: "Tee House / CMC architects" 22 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962095/tee-house-cmc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

