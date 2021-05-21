Portable Bike Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

+ 18

Project Team: Ianis Combes

City: Jeju-si

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. As a program for tourists visiting Jeju to enjoy, we made a rental bike store and bike store on the ground floor. Considering the size of Jeju Island, cycling would be a good way to enjoy the island in combination with driving, so we decided to rent and sell only folding bikes at the store.

Since yoga and other sports-related workshops will be held occasionally, a vertically movable hanger rack system was installed so that bikes can be stored in the ceiling space and the entire space can be used for various purposes at all times.

The hanger rack system can be used to hang clothes and other items as well as bikes, and visitors can freely touch and take a look at items hanging from it.