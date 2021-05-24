We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Grenada's First Participation at the Venice Biennale Features the Country's Newest Landmark and Its Plans of Urban Regeneration

Grenada's First Participation at the Venice Biennale Features the Country's Newest Landmark and Its Plans of Urban Regeneration

Save this article
Grenada's First Participation at the Venice Biennale Features the Country's Newest Landmark and Its Plans of Urban Regeneration

For the first time in the Venice Architecture Biennale, the island nation of Grenada presents the exhibition COethos, featuring its newest architectural landmark, Grenada's House of Parliament, together with a number of ideas for regenerating the city of St. George's. Curated by the Babau Bureau collective, the pavilion showcases the design and building process of the Parliament building, as well as explorations of the various possibilities of re-activating public spaces along the town's harbour.

Courtesy of Grenada PavilionCourtesy of Grenada PavilionCourtesy of Grenada PavilionCourtesy of Grenada Pavilion+ 6

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grenada Pavilion
Courtesy of Grenada Pavilion

Architect Bryan Bullen describes the architecture of the new Grenada House of Parliament as “a vision to re-inject public life into the urban space of the town’s harbour”. Referring to the exhibition featuring a video documenting the design and construction process of the building, the architect says that “the realization of the Grenada House of Parliament is examined in relation to sustainability, commercial viability, resilience to natural disasters and changes in the global ecology.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grenada Pavilion
Courtesy of Grenada Pavilion

The new House of Parliament is a synthesis of historical references, site constraints, sustainability principles and local materials. The program is organized around three main elements: the Chamber, the Peristyle and the Rampant, the latter a reference to the nation’s colonial forts. The materials and shape of the Chamber allude to the boat building tradition of the area. A series of intermediary spaces create a gradual transition from interior to interior, optimizing passive cooling.

Related Article

Kazuyo Sejima Appointed as President of the International Jury of the Biennale Architettura 2021

Accompanying the video documenting the building are peristyle columns mimicking those of the Parliament that exhibit ideas for the regeneration of Grenada’s architecture. Carenage Urban Revitalisation Effort is a strategy for reactivating St. George’s historic urban fabric and public spaces., a vision for re-injecting public life into the town’s harbour. Thus, the exhibition presents ideas for a refurbishment of such a public space, creating a new area for leisure and cultural activities, along with the refurbishment of the National Library and the creation of a Center for Knowledge and Innovation.

  • Commissioner: Dr. Susan Mains BEM, former Minister of Culture, Senator the Honourable Norland Cox
  • Architect: Bryan Bullen
  • Collaborators: Irina Kostka, Michael Julien, Sharon Bidasee, and Dr. Angus Friday

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Grenada's First Participation at the Venice Biennale Features the Country's Newest Landmark and Its Plans of Urban Regeneration" 24 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962070/grenadas-first-participation-at-the-venice-biennale-features-the-countrys-newest-landmark-and-its-plans-of-urban-regeneration> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream