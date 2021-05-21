Cassiopeia Treehouse / Madeiguincho

+ 35

Architect In Charge: Renato Costa

Project Team: Rui Peixote e João Brás

City: Cascais

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Being almost invisible for the surrounding area and with a very low impact on the territory, Cassiopeia Tree House embraces at its core a playground for kids with multiple routes that include a fire-man pole, a slide, a swing, a zip-line, a net bed, monkey bars and a climbing wall in sculptural form with legs that grow in the garden.

The roots (foundations) of the treehouse are the invisible metal ground screws that give support to the legs and arms (columns and beams). At the top of it, we built the skeleton (interior frame) that receives the skin (walls and roof) that are built with CLT panels painted black that receive a horizontal slatted wood system that follows the treehouse shape.

Cassiopeia is a Tree House dream that was born in a garden without a tree; a shelter for adults to disconnect from the virtual world; a multi-level playground for kids; a privileged place to watch the complexity of the universe through the telescope lens.