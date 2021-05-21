We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Cassiopeia Treehouse / Madeiguincho

Cassiopeia Treehouse / Madeiguincho

© Joao Carranca

Installations & Structures, Recreation & Training, Other Facilities
Cascais, Portugal
  • Architects: Madeiguincho
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Joao Carranca
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Binderholz, Hafele, Diagonal Madeiras, Krinner, Robert McNeel & Associates, Vidreira Polima
  • Lead Architect: Gonçalo Marrote
  • Architect In Charge:Renato Costa
  • Project Team:Rui Peixote e João Brás
  • City:Cascais
  • Country:Portugal
© Joao Carranca
Text description provided by the architects. Being almost invisible for the surrounding area and with a very low impact on the territory, Cassiopeia Tree House embraces at its core a playground for kids with multiple routes that include a fire-man pole, a slide, a swing, a zip-line, a net bed, monkey bars and a climbing wall in sculptural form with legs that grow in the garden.

© Joao Carranca
© Joao Carranca
© Joao Carranca
The roots (foundations) of the treehouse are the invisible metal ground screws that give support to the legs and arms (columns and beams). At the top of it, we built the skeleton (interior frame) that receives the skin (walls and roof) that are built with CLT panels painted black that receive a horizontal slatted wood system that follows the treehouse shape.

© Joao Carranca
Cassiopeia is a Tree House dream that was born in a garden without a tree; a shelter for adults to disconnect from the virtual world; a multi-level playground for kids; a privileged place to watch the complexity of the universe through the telescope lens.  

© Joao Carranca
© Joao Carranca
Project location

Address:2750 Cascais, Portugal

Madeiguincho
Wood

Installations & Structures Recreation & Training Other facilities Portugal
Cite: "Cassiopeia Treehouse / Madeiguincho" [Casa da Árvore Cassiopeia / Madeiguincho] 21 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962049/cassiopeia-treehouse-madeiguincho> ISSN 0719-8884

