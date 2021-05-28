Advertisement

World
Heatherwick and Haworth Tompkins Reveal New Olympia Theatre

Haworth Tompkins, Heatherwick Studio and Spparc have shared new details of the first major new London theatre in over 45 years. The Olympia Theatre is part of the £1.3bn redevelopment of the Olympia exhibition center designed by Heatherwick Studio and Spparc. The 1,575-seat venue in west London will be operated by Trafalgar Entertainment, and the design includes a five-story building with a stacked auditorium.

Courtesy of Heatherwick and SpparcCourtesy of Heatherwick and SpparcCourtesy of Heatherwick and SpparcCourtesy of Heatherwick and Spparc+ 8

Courtesy of Heatherwick and Spparc
Courtesy of Heatherwick and Spparc

First announced two years ago, the wider redevelopment plans include the site of the existing Kensington Olympia exhibition halls. The project includes offices, studios and co-working space, as well as a four-screen arthouse cinema and a 3,500 seat live music arena. Olympia Central Hall will be demolished, while the Grade II-listed Olympia National and Olympia Grand will be retained.

Courtesy of Heatherwick and Spparc
Courtesy of Heatherwick and Spparc

The whole project is due to complete in 2025.

News via Heatherwick and Spparc, Haworth Tompkins

Courtesy of Heatherwick and Spparc
Courtesy of Heatherwick and Spparc

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Heatherwick and Haworth Tompkins Reveal New Olympia Theatre" 28 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962039/heatherwick-and-haworth-tompkins-reveal-new-olympia-theatre> ISSN 0719-8884

