World
  Praksis Arkitekter Designs New VELUX Innovation Building

Praksis Arkitekter Designs New VELUX Innovation Building

Praksis Arkitekter Designs New VELUX Innovation Building

Praksis Arkitekter has won the competition to transform an old timber warehouse for VELUX Group in Østbirk, Denmark. As the company's largest production site, it will be transformed into a best-in-class innovation center. The existing wooden building was originally inaugurated in 1995 as a warehouse. The new rebuilt building will house most of the product development that VELUX Group is doing, which today is spread across the country and abroad.

Courtesy of Praksis Arkitekter

Courtesy of Praksis Arkitekter
Praksis Arkitekter won over three other architect firms: 3XN, Arkitema+Arcgency, and Cobe+Erik arkitekter. These four firms were chosen to participate in the design competition after winning a prequalification round involving nine architect firms in total. VELUX expects to invest almost DKK 200 million for the workplace project to lead innovation and product development. Praksis will work in collaboration with Søren Jensen Ingeniører, Briq, and Det Blå.

Courtesy of Praksis Arkitekter
Courtesy of Praksis Arkitekter
VELUX plans for the building to be operational in 2023 for around 500 colleagues working on product development.

News via Velux

Eric Baldwin
