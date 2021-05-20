Foster + Partners Designs Sustainable Masterplan in Bangkok

Foster + Partners have shared the design for a residential-led masterplan on the outskirts of Bangkok. Dubbed The Forestias, the project includes a large forest at its heart. The design was made to address the growing disconnect between contemporary city life and family traditions. The Forestias proposal focuses on promoting multi-generational family co-living and new models of urban life in Thailand.

The masterplan by Foster + Partners is based on smart city principles, with autonomous vehicles, smart meters and sensor networks. The project aims to create a template for healthier and happier urban living. As the team explains, the site is divided into two zones with the northern areas containing more city level public functions, while the larger southern portion is primarily residential in nature. Taking cues from the lively streets found in the traditional neighborhoods, the idea is to create an infinitely extendable diagram of buildings and social spaces.

Sunphol Sorakul, Partner and Director, F&P (Thailand) said: “Traditional Thai families often have strong intergenerational ties that are being strained due to the demands of urban life, with the younger generation moving to the city for work while the children and the older members of the family remain at home. The Forestia’s masterplan takes inspiration from the layout of traditional Thai houses to create a contemporary interpretation in the form of a flexible community spaces, focussed on health and nature, that can expand and adapt as the needs of the family grow.”

The main entrance to the site was designed to give visitors a glimpse of how the development was designed to connect to nature. At the heart of the site is a forest that showcases the relationship between built and natural environments. A range of different planted areas offers a variety of experiences and functions within the forest. As residents and visitors travel through the site, they are surrounded by denser green spaces and an urban oasis. The southern portion of the site contains a range of different housing types from high-rise to villas.

The Forestias was designed by Foster + Partners through its local entity F&P (Thailand) Ltd.

News via Foster + Partners