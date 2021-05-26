Call for Entries: Imagining Student Life at IE Beyond the Vertical Campus

Every design –big or small– begins as an idea. At IE School of Architecture and Design, we’re on the lookout for yours. We want to celebrate those flickers of creative light that shine the brightest.

This ideas competition is open to anyone who believes that one of our innovative bachelor or master programs can help unlock your full potential. The general theme Imagining Student Life at IE: Beyond the Vertical Campus is the same for all applicants, but we’ll consider applicants to each program in separate pools when judging the submissions. Winning entries will be awarded a substantial scholarship toward the cost of the bachelor or master of your choice!

Your challenge is to think creatively in order to develop exciting new ideas for student life, drawing on the opportunities presented by the vertical campus.

The brief is intentionally broad. We don’t want to constrain, contain, or impede an innovative idea with restrictive guidelines. Your submission can deal with anything from how we might reimagine the traditional student residence to tackling the issue of sustainability in all aspects of student life. Alternatively, you may focus on increasing the connection with the city, promoting student well-being, or improving on-and off-campus mobility.

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture

The Prize

FOR THOSE APPLYING TO OUR BACHELORS There will be two (2) winners of the challenge under the Bachelor category. They will have the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive scholarships (up to 50%) to study at IE University (School of Architecture and Design)

FOR THOSE APPLYING TO OUR MASTERS There will be four (4) winners of the challenge under the Masters' category. Once the winners enroll in the program of their choice, they will entitle a Guaranteed Direct Award scholarship worth 40% of the program’s tuition. Scholarships are applicable to those who successfully complete the admission process and receive an offer to study with us

Fees

There are no registration fees for the "Imagining Student Life at IE Competition". Registration and submittal must be completed through the competition page iearchdesign-challenges.com.

Deadlines

13th May – Competition kickoff.

– Competition kickoff. 28th June – Last day to sign up.

– Last day to sign up. 30th June – Last day to submit the proposal.

– Last day to submit the proposal. 1st-15th July – Jury deliberations.

– Jury deliberations. 20th July – Finalists Pitch their projects.

– Finalists Pitch their projects. 21th July – Winners announced.

Deliverables

Your proposal must be submitted digitally.

**IMPORTANT INFORMATION** This competition is open to six programs: Two Bachelor’s (BAS and BID) and four Master’s (MSID, MBARCH, GMRED, and MRED).

The documents to be submitted vary depending on which program you choose:

For BAS, BID, and MSID , there is no constraint: every creative option is welcome, as long as it is then sent through a presentation.

, there is no constraint: every creative option is welcome, as long as it is then sent through a presentation. For MBARCH, GMRED, and MRED, on the other hand, the questionnaire found on the site must be downloaded, filled in, and sent.

on the other hand, the questionnaire found on the site must be downloaded, filled in, and sent. Finally, a CV is also required for whichever program you want to apply for.

The registration form can be found here.

Now is your time. Apply today.