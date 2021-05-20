We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Switzerland
  Community Hall BG Frohheim / Blättler Dafflon Architekten

Community Hall BG Frohheim / Blättler Dafflon Architekten

Community Hall BG Frohheim / Blättler Dafflon Architekten

© Joël Tettamanti

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Zürich, Switzerland
© Joël Tettamanti
© Joël Tettamanti

Text description provided by the architects. Five single-family houses that were built in the 30s and 40s of the last century are lined up along the Tramstrasse in Zurich-Schwamendingen.

© Joël Tettamanti
© Joël Tettamanti
Plans
Plans
© Joël Tettamanti
© Joël Tettamanti

One of the five houses will be replaced by the communal hall and two maisonette apartments. It is part of the new residential development Riedgrabenweg of the Frohheim building cooperative.

© Joël Tettamanti
© Joël Tettamanti
Sections
Sections
© Joël Tettamanti
© Joël Tettamanti

The house takes on a very self-confident and at the same time humble attitude. It seeks a dialogue with the quarter - to the street and to the settlement - in the form of a monolithic exposed concrete building with large, projecting dormer windows and a hall that opens on both sides.

© Joël Tettamanti
© Joël Tettamanti

About this office
Blättler Dafflon Architekten
Office

Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
