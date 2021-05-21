We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World's Largest Single-Domed Greenhouse Design Unveiled

Not-for-profit Zuecca Projects and Coldefy have shared new research for Tropicalia, the largest single-dome greenhouse on the planet, for the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. Presenting tropical fauna and flora, the team is also sharing the architectural and engineering specificities of the Tropicalia greenhouse with its unique sustainable air treatment engineering.

Courtesy of Coldefy
Courtesy of Coldefy

As the team notes, Greenhouse Tropicalia’s visitors will be immersed in a tropical atmosphere under a crystal skin. In 2024, the biggest greenhouse in the world will be constructed on the Côte d’Opale (France) to offer an immersive experience. Tropicalia proposes 20,000 sqm of tropic covered by an innovative dome rising to 35 meters. Its dome was designed to address optimal thermal isolation, energy self-sufficiency, and energy that's recycled and stocked. The surplus energy will be exported via a heat network into buildings and surrounding businesses.

Courtesy of Coldefy
Courtesy of Coldefy

Illustrated by architectural model, drawings, sketches, videos and diverse working and presentation materials, the exhibition transmits an environmental and educational message: it shows how science can answer the question “How will we live together?”, the title of Biennale Architettura 2021 curated by Hashim Sarkis. During the exhibition period, the space will also host conferences to investigate and discuss the themes and challenges presented by Tropicalia.

Courtesy of Octav Tirziu
Courtesy of Octav Tirziu

The exhibition is curated by Alessandro Possati, director of Zuecca Projects, and Arch. Thomas Coldefy, principal of Coldefy. It will be hosted at Squero Castello (Salizada Streta 368, Castello 30122, Venice), from May 22nd to November 21st 2021 (pre-opening May 20th and 21st).

News via Zuecca Projects and Coldefy

