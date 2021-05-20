Mexican Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores the Value of Mexican Contemporary Architecture

Save this picture! Cortesía de Bienal de Venecia

The Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico and the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) have unveiled the Mexican pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2021 entitled Displacements ("Desplazamientos"), a curatorial work led by Isadora Hastings, Natalia de La Rosa, Mauricio Rocha, and Elena Tudela.

Following an open call that received 153 projects from 14 states of the Mexican Republic, 12 proposals were selected, seeking to highlight to the world, the contribution of contemporary Mexican architecture. Displacements starts as a space that proposes solutions on how architecture can help us in the midst of cultural, linguistic, and territorial diversity, opinions, criticisms, practices, histories, and different profiles, in response to the question: How will we live together? the Venice Biennale 2021 theme proposed by curator Hashim Sarkis.

After the temporary suspension due to the pandemic, the 17th Architecture Biennale was reactivated by the general coordination in Italy and the participating countries were invited to adapt the projects and participate in the new ways of communication and production, derived from pandemic measures. For this reason, INBAL pondered the relevance of continuing with the Mexico Pavilion project, given the progress made by the curatorial team during the pandemic, in a context such as the one the country faces, with multiple realities in conflict. This pavilion initially raises the question of "displacements", which arise mainly from adverse conditions such as evident inequalities, environmental deterioration, risk of disasters, and various types of violence (economic, social, racial, and gender) linked to concrete spaces. These transfer processes occur at different scales of time and space that transcend borders and limits, and in their passage through different geographies and territories, they draw pauses, thresholds, and changes of course.

According to the curators, "the objective is to explore ways of designing and building spaces of belonging, reconciliation, narration, exchange, recovery, assimilation, forgiveness and resistance derived from displacement. The architectural design is conceived as a border space of socio-environmental systems to accommodate possible expanded collectivities. Its design reflects the conditions of scarcity that characterize our local and global reality and uses experience to explore the role of displacement in architecture".

"The curatorial proposal is based on a processual and collective model that attends to the local political, social, environmental, and economic context, based on a creative laboratory. This laboratory, based on the dialogue between the curatorial committee and the participants, is developed as a space that erases the notion of authorship, under a group production directed and coordinated by the curatorial team that, through successive collective approaches and fragments, constructs a totality."

Check out the 12 selected projects to be featured at the Mexican pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2021.

Save this picture! Reading Rooms / Fernanda Canales. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Abandonment Copies / Sandra Calvo. Image © Sandra Calvo

Save this picture! Mendoza Kitchen / Rosario Argüello. Image © Alett Cervantes

Save this picture! Common Unity / Rozana Montiel. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Save this picture! Renovación Colonia Donceles / JC Arquitectura + O´H Abogados. Image Cortesía de JC Arquitectura

Save this picture! Taller de Proyectos Incidencia Regenerativa de la Universidad Iberoamericana CDMX (Juan Casillas Pintor, Roberto Contreras y Adrián Sánchez).. Image Cortesía de Juan Casillas

Save this picture! Tórax / Escobedo Soliz. Image © Arturo Arrieta

Save this picture! A School to Educate with Dignity. Image © Judith Meléndrez Bayardo + Gabriel Konzevik Cabid + Antonio Pla Pérez

How Can We Sleep Together? / Katia Marcela Zapata Rodríguez + Roberto Núñez

Pavilion at Eco 2013 / Magui Peredo + Salvador Macías + Diego Quirarte

Eco Pétreo / Román Jesús Cordero Tovar + Izbeth Mendoza

Rural School of Arts / Estudio MMX (Jorge Arvizu, Ignacio del Río, Emmanuel Ramírez y Diego Ricalde)