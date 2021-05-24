We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Green Origin Ice Wine Pavilion / O Studio Architects

Green Origin Ice Wine Pavilion / O Studio Architects

© Keqin Xiao© Keqin XiaoCourtesy of O Studio ArchitectsCourtesy of O Studio Architects+ 20

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Restaurants & Bars, Winery
Chicheng, China
  • Architects: O Studio Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Keqin Xiao
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Tom Dixon, CEP, Outdoor Sun Shading
  • Lead Architect: Fai Au
  • City:Chicheng
  • Country:China
© Keqin Xiao
© Keqin Xiao

Text description provided by the architects. Infused with distinctive seasonal scenery, Green Origin Ice Wine Pavilion is located at a beautiful valley of Chicheng County, a place that abounds in grapes. This place has very low temperatures throughout the year and extremely cold winter, which is the optimum climate for ice winemaking. The owner of the ice wine pavilion expects the building to accommodate the functions of winemaking, storage, and tasting, meanwhile also fit in the natural environment with a sculptural form.

Courtesy of O Studio Architects
Courtesy of O Studio Architects
Courtesy of O Studio Architects
Courtesy of O Studio Architects

The site is located on a slope with a level difference of six meters, facing southwest with the vast crop fields and the sublime mountainscapes, and facing northeast with the ascending valleys. The first design decision is to place the wine cellar inside the slope, where concealed space and temperature control are required. As a result, the above-ground wine-making and tasting spaces become more exquisite in terms of their scale.

Courtesy of O Studio Architects
Courtesy of O Studio Architects
Courtesy of O Studio Architects
Courtesy of O Studio Architects

The primary design intention in this project is to make the building a viewfinder where the beautiful scenery and seasonal changes could be seen while one is inside the building. The design starts with carving out an organic mass to obtain picture windows and viewing terrace, and then further subtracts the mass with a box volume to obtain the winemaking and tasting spaces.

Courtesy of O Studio Architects
Courtesy of O Studio Architects
Courtesy of O Studio Architects
Courtesy of O Studio Architects

The organic mass is made of a matrix of white steel frames, a speedy, economic, and simple construction method suits for the local building industry. The appearance and lightness of the steel-framed massing changes drastically under various daylight intensities form a great contrast with the warm wooden interior spaces.

Courtesy of O Studio Architects
Courtesy of O Studio Architects

Emerging from the greenery and disappearing in the snow, the architecture of this project manifests its multifaceted presence in various seasons.

Courtesy of O Studio Architects
Courtesy of O Studio Architects

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Chicheng, Hebei, China

About this office
O Studio Architects
Office

Cite: "Green Origin Ice Wine Pavilion / O Studio Architects" 24 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961984/green-origin-ice-wine-pavilion-o-studio-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Courtesy of O Studio Architects

绿源冰酒品鉴堂 / 构诗建筑

