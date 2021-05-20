Contemplation House / Virginia Kerridge Architect

+ 24

Design Team: Virginia Kerridge, Hayley Kastelein, Jonathan Tang, Leigh Hellyer, Alejandro Galdo Cora, Gaelle Mirande-Broucas, Bettina Steffens

Hydraulic Consultants: Compass Consulting

City: Byron Bay

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a magical setting in the hills of Byron Bay the house has an extraordinary view of the sea and sky, and sits in a private rural and rainforest setting. All seasons of nature are observed firsthand by this house on the hill. The owners are very interested in the philosophy of Indigenous peoples and these philosophies are reflected in the design. Among ideas explored was the idea of the life of a man being a circle from childhood to childhood; another was the idea of connectivity with nature.

The planning for the house is generated using these philosophical ideas, and the journey through the house has a natural movement. The living area responds to the northern sun and the easterly views to the ocean. The views through the house are never static, and constantly orient and inform you. The scale of the house is intimate and engaging.

The house is planned in a U-shape around a central garden area. This affords a protected area when winds blow from the north-east. A contemplation space, which is at the core of the house, has also become the heart of the house. It is a space to sit and just to be, a source of stillness and quietness, a place to reflect and think. This sense of contemplation seems to infuse the whole house.

Outlooks out to garden areas occur on both the northern and southern sides, and all round, as the garden intersects with the house. The landscape design is by Jane Irwin Landscape Architects and she has used a palette of materials that relate to the local bushland area. There has also been an enormous amount of bush regeneration undertaken by the client, with species endemic to this particular area.

Each wing is easily accessed from the main entry, and the central garden, as well as being a focal point, becomes a short cut from the living room to the children’s play area, outside circular deck, and study. The bedroom wing, which is on the southern side, looks both east towards the ocean and west.

In the foreground of the house (to the east) sitting at the top of the hill are the remnants of the original house, from many years past, but this area becomes an iconic sitting spot at the end of the day. This is an “off the grid” house. The entire roof is covered with solar panels and there is battery storage in the garage. Not only does the house consume no energy from the grid but the owners get a large rebate every quarter.

Recycled materials (greyed off hardwood) have been used throughout for the entire cladding. Internally recycled blackbutt wall cladding and floors are used everywhere. There are no VOCs used inside the house. The materials have a tactile quality that makes you want to touch and feel the surfaces. Not only do they have a nurturing quality to them, but they also reflect ideas of connection to land and life itself.