ISSN 0719-8884

House Under the Cliff / AUM Pierre Minassian

House Under the Cliff / AUM Pierre Minassian

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
France
  • Architects: AUM Pierre Minassian
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Studio Erick Saillet
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Matthiew McCormick
Text description provided by the architects. Maison Sous La Falaise is the result of a very tight collaboration between architect Pierre Minassian and the future occupants of the house. It is located in an exceptional environment, at the foot of the Salève mountain in the French Alps. It is entirely built in concrete whose colour reminds of the mountain in the background.

The shape of the house – a three-pointed star – offers a variety of viewpoints onto the spectacular landscape, creates numerous gardens and terraces that the occupants can enjoy depending on the time of the day and introduces permanent variations in the quality of light inside the house.

Plan
Plan
The house is inserted into the site and follows the various levels of the ground: the apron wall follows the variations of ground level along the various façades of the house covered with outsized bay windows.

The upper floor is dressed with latticework composed of Ductal concrete parts which protects the privacy of the bedrooms and bathrooms while reducing the impact of sun radiations on the temperature within the house.

AUM Pierre Minassian
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "House Under the Cliff / AUM Pierre Minassian" 22 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961931/house-under-the-cliff-aum-pierre-minassian> ISSN 0719-8884

