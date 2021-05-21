We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Y House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados

Y House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados

Save this project
Y House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados

© Alejandro Peral© Alejandro Peral© Alejandro Peral© Alejandro Peral+ 58

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Adrogué, Argentina
  • Architects: Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alejandro Peral
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: SBG, Canteras del Mundo, Carpeal, Walmer
  • Lead Architect: Arq. Jorgelina Tortorici –Arq.Nicolás Lanza
  • Landscape:Cecilia Grant
  • Collaborators:Arq. Magali Gigena
  • City:Adrogué
  • Country:Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. In a private neighborhood of Adrogué, Buenos Aires, we designed a house that finds its formal synthesis in a grand central void, from where the rest of the house is articulated. A kind of “label” that organized and joined the spaces of the same.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

This double-height void is wrapped upstairs by an “L” shaped floor made of exposed concrete. A double-height outdoor patio blends with that double-height interior, generating a very interesting spatial proposal. The interior-exterior continuity, the relationship of spaces with nature, crossed ventilation and natural lighting are themes always present in the studio.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Regarding the programmatic distribution, the house is organized with a basement with semi-buried service areas and a garage. In this way we guarantee, thanks to the fall of the land, the ventilation and natural lighting of these spaces. The incorporation of a patio allows us to gain a more appealing view from the car access while hiding in it the outdoor units of the air systems.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

On the ground floor, at 1+ meters, daily use is resolved. The inhabitants, an adult couple, find at this level everything they need for their daily life. An integrated kitchen-dining room overlooking an outdoor patio, an en-suite bedroom with green views, and a personal study. 

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

The upper floor is reserved for the sporadic visits use. Through an intimate living room that overlooks the central space, space seems to dissolve and generates crossed views between the levels. Two en-suite bedrooms are connected through a studio and a large skylight frames the route of the main staircase, which hangs from the exposed concrete slab with tensors.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

The structure of this house comes from an independent reinforced concrete structure, combined with metal columns. The exposed slabs, and their inverted beams, contain the air and drainage system in their thickness, releasing the exposed concrete ceilings. Regarding materiality, a strong “zero maintenance” concept conditioned the choice of materials. That is why reinforced concrete, travertine, black aluminum, and exterior cladding were used in Dekton.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Likewise, the interior design proposal is based on the colors and textures of the materials. We play by contrasting the rusticity of the concrete with the finer finishes of the other materials. The use of neutral and gray colors is distinctive of our studio and finds its best expression in Y House. 

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Y House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados" [Casa Y / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados] 21 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961925/y-house-jorgelina-tortorici-and-asociados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream