World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Russia
  Interior MFN / INT2architecture

Interior MFN / INT2architecture

Interior MFN / INT2architecture

© INT2 architecture

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Saint-Petersburg, Russia
  Architects: INT2architecture
  Area:  144
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  INT2 architecture
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Terrazzo & Marble
  Lead Architects: Alexander Malinin, Anastasia Sheveleva
  Interior Design: Anastasia Sheveleva, Malinin Alexander
  City: Saint-Petersburg
  Country: Russia
© INT2 architecture
© INT2 architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located in the center of St. Petersburg not far from St. Isaac's Cathedral. The main task of the project was to preserve the original space of the main room of the apartment with large windows, therefore, all the main areas (living room, kitchen, and bedrooms) are located along with the windows, and utility rooms and bathrooms are located along the blank wall.

© INT2 architecture
© INT2 architecture
© INT2 architecture
© INT2 architecture

We wanted to preserve the light and volume of the room as much as possible, so the living room/kitchen was given the central part of the apartment with two windows, and the main bedroom with a third window is separated from the common area by a glass partition, which helps to preserve the feeling of a common space.

© INT2 architecture
© INT2 architecture
Plan
Plan
© INT2 architecture
© INT2 architecture
© INT2 architecture
© INT2 architecture

The interior is a mixture of minimalism with classic elements. In the spacious living room an elegant metal library adjoins classic double doors with copper fittings, in the bedroom an antique French wardrobe stands out next to a simple-shaped bed, in an ascetic white bathroom a classic-shaped copper bathtub is adjacent to an elegant metal ladder for towels and a cabinet under the sink, in the guest bedroom an antique highboard was chosen as a classic element ...

© INT2 architecture
© INT2 architecture

Copper elements are used in the interior details: faucets, legs, hinges, handles, hooks, lamps, dividers; and minimalist technological solutions were also used: walls without a plinth, finishing the wall with different materials in one level - terrazzo in the bathrooms is laid in the level with plaster through a copper divider. Modernist details can be traced throughout the interior: arches, rounding of elements, spherical lampshades in frosted white glass.

© INT2 architecture
© INT2 architecture

Project location

Address: Saint-Petersburg, Russia

INT2architecture
