  La Loica and La Tagua Cabins / Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos

La Loica and La Tagua Cabins / Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos

La Loica and La Tagua Cabins / Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Matanzas, Chile
  • Architects: Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  624 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Kitchen Center, Trimble Navigation, Wasser, Wolf
  • Lead Architects: Nicolás Opazo Marchetti, Felipe Croxatto Viviani
  • Design Team:Martín Dellatorre, Daniela Mármol, Juan Quiroga, Maximiliano Valle
  • Engineering:Luis Della Valle Solari
  • Cabin Area "La Loica":20 m2
  • Cabin Area “La Tagua”:25 m2
  • City:Matanzas
  • Country:Chile
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. This project was born as a holiday home on the coast. The two cabins for two people each are located in Matanzas, Navidad, approximately 2 ½ hours from Santiago. Placed 80 meters above sea level on the Lagunilla hill, the cabins rise in front of the “Lobera”, a large rock mass jutting out of the sea, home to sea lions and other native species.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
La Tagua - 1st floor
La Tagua - 1st floor
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Matanzas has become a world capital for Windsurfing and Kitesurfing, thanks to its outstanding wind and wave conditions. Both these elements were purposefully incorporated into the development of the project. 

The design process was conceived as an opportunity for experimentation, looking for a way to both ‘dominate’ the steep slope and blend in with the surrounding nature.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

“La Loica” & “La Tagua”, both named after bird species native to the region, are placed on the ravine using a wooden pilon structure that supports the main platform, over which the programme is developed. 

Each structure is resolved in few square meters, 20m2 for “La Loica”, and 25m2 for “La Tagua”.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

A large loft connects the interior premises both visually and spatially. The dining room, bathroom, and kitchen are laid out on the access level, using furniture that merges with the architecture, to optimize space. Large windows are mounted on the western façades, enhancing the feeling of ‘hovering over the ocean, dominating the horizon.

In both cabins, the master bedroom is located on the upper level and can be accessed using a vertical ladder. The bedroom is connected with the rest of the space through the double-height living room, a disposition that seeks to frame and direct the view, pointing towards the wooded hills to the south, and the rocky “Lobera” to the north.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
La Tagua - Axonometric
La Tagua - Axonometric
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The access doors on each cabin can be opened wide into the northern façade terraces, as a way to connect and interact with the exterior, and ultimately extend the interior spaces. This also allows the main structure to act as a shield against the strong winds coming from the southwest, consolidating the terrace viewpoint.

Both buildings are built entirely in wood, using impregnated, chamber-dried pine on the main structures to improve long-term performance. For the interior finish ½”x 3” pine board was used, and the exterior timber cladding was manufactured from reclaimed oak sleepers. This inert material was treated with petroleum oils, which provides stability and resistance against marine corrosion, and gives it a look that blends in with the landscape.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos
Cite: "La Loica and La Tagua Cabins / Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos" [Cabañas La Loica y La Tagua / Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos] 19 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961918/la-loica-and-la-tagua-cabins-croxatto-y-opazo-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

