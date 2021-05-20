We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. Pachacamac House / del Solar arquitectos

Pachacamac House / del Solar arquitectos

Save this project
Pachacamac House / del Solar arquitectos

© Renzo Rebagliati© Renzo Rebagliati© Renzo Rebagliati© Renzo Rebagliati+ 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Pachacamac, Peru
  • Architects: del Solar arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Renzo Rebagliati
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Balterio Peru, Bosch Perú, Casa Rosselló, Cassinelli, Pucon
  • Lead Architect: Vhal del Solar
  • Collaborator:Renzo Gallese
  • Decoration And Landscaping:Magali del Solar
  • City:Pachacamac
  • Country:Peru
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the outskirts of the city of Lima, in the valley of the Lurín river, which resists the last surrounding green natural stronghold. The project started with the desire to keep alive the memory of the family refuge, a space for contact and sharing in the open air. The hills, the path of the sun, the trees, and the occupation of the existing land determined the location of the main volume and the design of all the spaces, both interior, and exterior. What started as a vacation retirement home in the country became a permanent residence space. This meant the need for constant transformation and the implementation of interventions and extensions that have been adapting to the changes.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

The house is resolved within a compact two-level volume located in a rear corner to maximize the sense of spaciousness of the land, which is perceived as a continuous green blanket from the entrance gate. The arrival path that crosses the garden serves as a filter, like a very subtle sieve, which allows one to perceive the calm passing of time on the route. The interior spaces open up to the surrounding bucolic environment that is appreciated from a new perspective, accompanied by refined senses. The mixed construction technique adopted, with the use of masonry made of concrete blocks on the first floor and wood for the second floor and ceilings, sought at all times an efficient use of resources while maintaining the rustic and cozy tradition of a country house.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

Once the spirit of the project was defined, the decoration was open for the use and arrangement of all the pieces owned by the clients. The collection included elements of all kinds (old rails, gates, columns, windows, doors, etc.), recycled from old demolished houses, and awaiting a new use. With them in mind is how complementary outdoor spaces were designed: the living terrace separated from the house as a place of meditation and restlessness; the garden next to the greenhouse for the sustainable cultivation of plants and food; and the dining room opens to the garden allowing its full enjoyment.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

The privilege of living surrounded by gardens, farms, plants, and animals, also demands the responsibility of maintaining its delicate atmosphere in balance. These essential values of intimate connection and of what family life entails guided a long-term design process, which continues.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
del Solar arquitectos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPeru
Cite: "Pachacamac House / del Solar arquitectos" [Casa Pachacamac / del Solar arquitectos] 20 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961915/pachacamac-house-del-solar-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream