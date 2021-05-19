Muta House / Emilio López Arquitecto

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© JAG Studio© JAG Studio© JAG Studio© JAG Studio+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: Emilio López Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1238 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  JAG Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Trimble Navigation
© JAG Studio
Text description provided by the architects. The Muta House is located in a peripheral area of ​​the city of Quito in the Nayón valley. The terrain has a slight unevenness and views of the eastern mountain range.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
The house is resolved in two moments, with different materialities. The first articulates walls and reinforced concrete slabs, which material continuity envelops the interior spatiality, and adapts to the suburban city environment on its exteriors. The left exposed concrete, the polished floor, and the formwork walls and waffle ceiling, create different textures.

© JAG Studio
Planimetry
Planimetry
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
The changing needs of the client lead to a next moment, in which new materiality is adopted, with smaller modules clad in black corten steel and wooden window frames.

© JAG Studio
Initially, the house had 80m2 of interior areas, and 40m2 of terraces, which was later expanded: 15 m2 on the upper floor (towards the terraces), and 20m2 in an independent module.

© JAG Studio
On the ground floor, the kitchen is integrated into the social area, which can accommodate an extra bedroom by moving a mobile partition. On the upper floor, there is the main bedroom that grows towards the two terraces, and a bathroom.  Two double heights are located in the diagonals of the house, the first integrated to the social area, and the second to the staircase.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Project gallery

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Muta House / Emilio López Arquitecto" [Casa Muta / Emilio López Arquitecto] 19 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961912/muta-house-emilio-lopez-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

