Muta House / Emilio López Arquitecto

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. The Muta House is located in a peripheral area of ​​the city of Quito in the Nayón valley. The terrain has a slight unevenness and views of the eastern mountain range.

The house is resolved in two moments, with different materialities. The first articulates walls and reinforced concrete slabs, which material continuity envelops the interior spatiality, and adapts to the suburban city environment on its exteriors. The left exposed concrete, the polished floor, and the formwork walls and waffle ceiling, create different textures.

The changing needs of the client lead to a next moment, in which new materiality is adopted, with smaller modules clad in black corten steel and wooden window frames.

Initially, the house had 80m2 of interior areas, and 40m2 of terraces, which was later expanded: 15 m2 on the upper floor (towards the terraces), and 20m2 in an independent module.

On the ground floor, the kitchen is integrated into the social area, which can accommodate an extra bedroom by moving a mobile partition. On the upper floor, there is the main bedroom that grows towards the two terraces, and a bathroom. Two double heights are located in the diagonals of the house, the first integrated to the social area, and the second to the staircase.