World
Hotel Complex Staridonye / Architectural Studio Chado

Hotel Complex Staridonye / Architectural Studio Chado

© Alexandra Glazunova

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Konstantinovsk, Russia
© Alexandra Glazunova
Text description provided by the architects. Water, forest, stone, timber: a single-story dormitory in the forest is built in complete harmony with the natural landscape. Tranquil stone forms do not distract attention from nature, which is constantly in motion: a trembling of leaves, a flow of water, and a gentle breeze.

© Alexandra Glazunova
Plan
Elevation 01
© Alexandra Glazunova
Through the huge panoramic windows, inserted directly into the stone walls, opens a peaceful view of the river. Each room has a natural extension – a terrace with a table and sofas, which connect the internal and external spaces.

© Alexandra Glazunova
Section 02
© Alexandra Glazunova
© Alexandra Glazunova
The building is connected with the natural environment by the main construction material: a stone with an interesting texture, which was extracted in the quarry of the neighboring village.

© Alexandra Glazunova
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Pravoberezhnaya str., 1, Konstantinovsk, Óblast de Rostov, Russia

Architectural Studio Chado
Stone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRussia
Cite: "Hotel Complex Staridonye / Architectural Studio Chado" 14 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961888/hotel-complex-staridonye-architectural-studio-chado> ISSN 0719-8884

