Hotel Complex Staridonye / Architectural Studio Chado

Architects: Architectural Studio Chado
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2015
- Photographs: Alexandra Glazunova
- Founding Partner / Senior Architect:Evgeny Zadorozhniy
- City:Konstantinovsk
- Country:Russia
Text description provided by the architects. Water, forest, stone, timber: a single-story dormitory in the forest is built in complete harmony with the natural landscape. Tranquil stone forms do not distract attention from nature, which is constantly in motion: a trembling of leaves, a flow of water, and a gentle breeze.
Through the huge panoramic windows, inserted directly into the stone walls, opens a peaceful view of the river. Each room has a natural extension – a terrace with a table and sofas, which connect the internal and external spaces.
The building is connected with the natural environment by the main construction material: a stone with an interesting texture, which was extracted in the quarry of the neighboring village.