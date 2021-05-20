We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Urban Joinery House / Lisa Cummins Architect

Urban Joinery House / Lisa Cummins Architect

Save this project
Urban Joinery House / Lisa Cummins Architect
Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

© Shannon McGrath© Shannon McGrath© Shannon McGrath© Shannon McGrath+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Brunswick, Australia
  • Project Architect & Director:Lisa Cummins
  • Photo Stylist:Pip+Coop, Pip+Coop, Cassie Thomson
  • City:Brunswick
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation to a 100 year old Victorian cottage is located in the inner-city Melbourne suburb of Brunswick, Australia. The context is unique in its proximity to an historic brickworks factory that contains striking brick chimneys that form a backdrop to this urban site.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

The main body of the house is based on a double-height window form facing north that is angled and narrows at the top - paying subtle homage to the chimney archetype. The intention is to both frame views of the chimneys, and also to draw north light into a void space and into the centre of the building. The window form is framed externally by an elegant, exposed steel portal frame – a crisp, white ‘stencil’ that is then extruded three dimensionally and wrapped by standing seam metal cladding.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

The feature window is replicated three times back into the house – first in the adjacent void space, and then again in an external bedroom window to the south. The window forms diminish in scale each time allowing the presence of the chimneys to be brought into perspective through the depth of the house. The double-height window form in the living space is lined with spotted gum timber, and both internally and externally incorporates a timber window seat. Outside a place is created to sit and enjoy the garden and distant views of the historical chimneys. Inside, a place is created to sit and appreciate the double-height space and abundant natural light.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

A departure from the existing one storey house was required to accommodate an expanding family. A new black, glazed staircase form marks the transition from old to new and sweeps one up to an upstairs living space, bedrooms and bathroom - all designed with the requirements of the owners’ children in mind. The elevated architectural form aligns itself with an adjacent bluestone laneway and in its clever detail of pivoting timber screens & timber fins blurs the line between private and public.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

The living space is again extruded in form; it is a stretched series of windows and timber joinery that transitions from low credenza joinery to upholstered seat. The space hovers above the laneway – with louvered windows forming book ends that capture both near and distant laneway views. The external pivoting timber screens and textured green glass between timber fins moderate views and light. The overall result is one of finely crafted timber joinery that can be experienced both outside the building and from within. It is more than interior joinery - it is a ‘double-sided façade’ embracing the public laneway and providing an intriguing, private living space. The outcome could be described as a piece of ‘urban joinery’.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

The renovation was designed with the intent to bring several elements into perspective; changing family needs and to celebrate a uniquely Brunswick context. Architectural forms connect with context externally and also between internal spaces. Windows vary in shape, size and opening mechanism depending on orientation and adjacencies. It is all about connection; this also extends to other detail such as contemporary accents of coloured, textured glass that are in homage to traditional stained glass windows found in Victorian cottages.

Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA

The three-dimensional forms of the building are strong and sculptural whilst also showcasing Australian timbers, an expressed steel portal frame and standing seam metal cladding. The architectural outcome fulfils the clients’ brief to connect with context – cherished views become an integral part of their daily living experiences.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lisa Cummins Architect
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "Urban Joinery House / Lisa Cummins Architect" 20 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961883/urban-joinery-house-lisa-cummins-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream