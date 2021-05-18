We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Apartment nº205 / Mana arquitetura

© Carolina Lacaz© Carolina Lacaz© Carolina Lacaz© Carolina Lacaz+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Vila Buarque, Brazil
  • Architects: Mana arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  138
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, FRANKE, REKA, ALserralheria, Brastemp, By Kamy, Coral, Deca, Granidomus, Marcenaria gloriosa, Metal ferco, Temperal vidros, Tramontina, Verniz, Zagaia, foccus
  • Lead Architects: Ana Carolina de Siqueira, Carla Campos
  • Structure Civil Engineering:w2b engenharia
  • Landscape Design Firm:flor e forma
  • Services Collaborators:REKA
  • City:Vila Buarque
  • Country:Brazil
© Carolina Lacaz
Text description provided by the architects. At downtown São Paulo this 138 m² apartment was renovated with the following premise - to honor the building's history and the neighborhood where it sits while also having this context fit the current reality of it’s new resident.

© Carolina Lacaz
In spite of being poorly maintained, this 1950’s apartment had a lot of potential. In the original floorplan, the bedrooms were big, but the living room and kitchen were small and compartmentalized, there was only one large bathroom, and yet the laundry area was enormous. To meet the client's needs, living room, kitchen, and laundry area were integrated to become one large connected area.

© Carolina Lacaz
And in order to have a spacious plan, but yet create a welcoming atmosphere, a steel glass partition and a multifunctional wood panel wall were designed and custom-built. The latter serves as a closet, an office space and the entrance to the master bedroom. 

© Carolina Lacaz
Beams and columns were peeled off the original paint, showcasing the concrete beneath. Placed between the dining room and the living room, two plant shelves were custom-made in order to re-use the solid wood found inside the original closets of the apartment and thus avoid unnecessary disposal.

© Carolina Lacaz
Plan - Ground floor
© Carolina Lacaz
Project gallery

Project location

Address:R. Maj. Sertório, 205 - 31 - Vila Buarque, São Paulo - SP, 01222-001, Brazil

Cite: "Apartment nº205 / Mana arquitetura" [Apartamento nº 205 / Mana arquitetura] 18 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961864/apartment-no205-mana-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

