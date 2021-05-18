We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The Tide Cultural Linear Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + Neiheiser Argyros

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space, Park
London, United Kingdom
  • Design Lead:Diller Scofidio + Renfro
  • Collaborating Architects:Neiheiser Argyros
  • Principal Designer For Risk, Health And Safety:Stace
  • Transportation And Access Consultants:WSP
  • Canopy And Seating Fabricator:Urban Street Design
  • Mep/Architectural Lighting:AECOM
  • Accessibility Consulting:David Bonnett Associates
  • Costs Consultant:Gardiner and Theobold
  • Steel Fabricator:Cimolai
  • City:London
© Luke Hayes
Text description provided by the architects. The Tide is a 5-kilometre network of public spaces and gardens embedded into the daily rhythms of Greenwich Peninsula. Both an elevated and at-grade walkway, with programming split across both levels, The Tide activates spaces above and below to provide a layered network of recreation, culture, and wellness. The Tide will stitch together diverse ecosystems, emerging neighbourhoods, and distinct cultural institutions, connecting north to south, east to west, centre to the periphery, and city to river. The Tide is both fast and slow. It is simultaneously a running track, a walking promenade, a series of quiet gardens, and a network of social and cultural hubs.

© Ben Luxmoore
© Ben Luxmoore
The Tide is conceived of as a series of elevated, landscaped islands where the public is invited to slow down, linger, and overlook the life of the Peninsula. Each island is distinct, defined by unique trees and planting, and by their surrounding views and sounds.

© Ben Luxmoore
Phase 1 plan
© Ben Luxmoore
These elevated gardens are designed as clusters of structural supports that create elevated planter beds, containing soil and channelling both gravity loads and water down to the ground. The sculptural structure supporting The Tide gardens above also frames and shelters the path below, creating arched pavilions that mark thresholds and passages at the ground level public realm.

© Luke Hayes
© Charles Emerson
Location. Greenwich Peninsula is located in south-east London near Canary Wharf, within the Royal Borough of Greenwich, and is bound on three sides by a loop of the Thames River. A former industrial site with a rich history, it is an area quickly transforming. Although known mostly as the site of the O2 Arena today, it is an evolving community with plans for 15,000 new homes, a design district, and a large central park.

© Charles Emerson
Address:The Tide, Pier Walk, London SE10 0ES, United Kingdom

Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Neiheiser Argyros
Cite: "The Tide Cultural Linear Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + Neiheiser Argyros" 18 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961855/the-tide-cultural-linear-park-diller-scofidio-plus-renfro-plus-neiheiser-argyros> ISSN 0719-8884

