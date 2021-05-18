We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Soil House / Life Style Koubou

+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Minamisōma, Japan
  • Architects: ADX
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  137
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Construction: tukuru
  • Project Manager:Kotaro Anzai
  • Engineering:Kenji Nawa, Nawakenji-m
  • City:Minamisōma
  • Country:Japan
Courtesy of ADX
Courtesy of ADX

Text description provided by the architects. This house is situated in Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture which is famous for a traditional festival: "Soma Nomaoi". The owner had been living in a place surrounded by beautiful nature before the Great East Japan Earthquake occurred. Because of this disaster, he was forced to move to temporary housing and his family was separated.

Courtesy of ADX
Courtesy of ADX
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of ADX
Courtesy of ADX

The place they decided to build a new house was in a residential district, but they hoped it were in nature such as thick woods.  We decided to start by designing a landscape of the entire location first in order to respond to their wish.

Courtesy of ADX
Courtesy of ADX

During this project, we found that disposal of surplus soil costed much more than our estimation. By getting an idea from a memory of playing with sand during our childhood, we shifted our plan from "disposing" to "utilizing" it as material of construction.

Courtesy of ADX
Courtesy of ADX

With the soil, we applied civil engineering construction methods to the building. We sprayed the walls covered with expanded polystyrene with a method of EPS civil engineering for the purpose of using both walls inside and outside as a building structure. As a result, we achieved to create an atmosphere which merges with nature.

Section Detail
Section Detail

This house is designed with the concept of balancing "staticity" and "dynamism", "staticity" to reflect in silence and "dynamism" to get down to work. We wish this house will inspire people to think about1 themselves, their family, the region, and society in a comfortable and peaceful way. Moreover, we desire this house built with local material to remain in their hearts as a symbol of the region.

Courtesy of ADX
Courtesy of ADX

Project gallery

