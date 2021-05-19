Magnolias 95 Offices / De la Hoz Estudio

+ 16

Interiors: Alejandra De La Hoz

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The Magnolias 95 offices are a very peculiar project as they were dedicated to the distribution of organic eggs and chickens and were very environmentally conscious. Hence the presence of vegetation, white, and pine as fundamental elements.

The aim of the refurbishment of this office was to achieve welcoming spaces while respecting the current structure, redistribute the central nave, enhance natural light, use neutral colours, and have a timeless aesthetic with an informal touch. As it is a completely open space, we created more private work areas, while still giving the feeling of open space by using pine wood and polycarbonate panels. We kept the existing skylights to maintain the natural light that we consider very important as we spend a lot of time in an office. For the furniture, we chose work tables and chairs in white tones to contrast with the partitions and the polished concrete floor.

We selected armchairs to talk about the rest areas in grey wool with headrests from Kave Home that give a casual look to space. At the entrance, we placed some rattan ones along with the vegetation to give an outdoor feel. The ping-pong table was custom designed. The vegetation is also very present to give that warmth and a touch of colour to the offices.