Restaurant Lunar / So Studio

+ 26

Design Director: Yifan Wu, Mengjie Liu

Space Designer: Hongchen Lin, Alex Zeng, NectarineYi

The Client: Opposite Group

City: Shanghai

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Sò Studio creates the space in the hope of conveying a sense of tranquility and comfort, drastically different from the bustling and dazzling city chores. The interior design is not only focused on the Chinese traditional structure details but also pays attention to the big picture of the beauty aesthetic. Coheres the ambiance with oriental design basics to an appropriate scale, integrating geometry ratio.

Save this picture! A corner of dining area. Image © Wen Studio

Lunar is a Modern Chinese restaurant situated inside a standalone villa at the heart of Shanghai on West Jianguo Road, which is running by the opposite group and chef Johnston Teo. Termed Modern Chinese, the cuisine at Lunar is to celebrate the quintessential way of Chinese dining. The namesake pays homage to the Chinese lunar calendar. Resonating with the lunar customs is essential to the ethos of dining experience design. Embracing the seasonality and terroir is at its core.

Save this picture! The tea pavilion-Tea brick walls. Image © Wen Studio

Save this picture! Axonometrical diagram. Image Courtesy of Sò Studio

Save this picture! The tea pavilion-moonlight lantern. Image © Wen Studio

The tea stall located on the first floor. The soft lighting showered over the shoulder, conveying a sense of comfort, combines with the scent of tea brick and bamboo curtain immerses one in a moonlight night the moment of stepping in.

Save this picture! Orange painting dinning wall. Image © Wen Studio

Save this picture! The tea pavilion. Image © Wen Studio

Ascending along the stairs, the passing pebble-paved trail would land one on the second floor of Lunar. A unique hanging cornice, made possible by the outlining curves of classical Jiangnan garden fusing into the architectural structure of the space, guides the way connecting to the dining area and private dining room.

Save this picture! Second floor dining area. Image © Wen Studio

The mural hand painting renders orange fluorescence like moonlight shadow, echoing the shooting tea stall on the first floor. Collaborating with the florist and designer Maggie Mao to add an orange haze to space, the small and delicate decoration adds a touch of Zen in the simplicity.

The most important material in the whole space is the matte surface. Without excessive reflection, conveying calm and beauty through the texture and touch.