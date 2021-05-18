We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Restaurant Lunar / So Studio

Restaurant Lunar / So Studio
Half-space canopy. Image © Wen Studio
Half-space canopy. Image © Wen Studio

Second floor dining area. Image © Wen Studio
The tea pavilion. Image © Wen Studio
Semitransparent partition. Image © Wen Studio

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Services, Interior Design
Shanghai, China
  • Interior Designers: Sò Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Wen Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Herman Miller, Agglotech, B:Sanfoot, MATZform, Maggie Mao, RIALTO, Tabu Veneer
  • Design Director:Yifan Wu, Mengjie Liu
  • Space Designer:Hongchen Lin, Alex Zeng, NectarineYi
  • The Client:Opposite Group
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Sò Studio creates the space in the hope of conveying a sense of tranquility and comfort, drastically different from the bustling and dazzling city chores. The interior design is not only focused on the Chinese traditional structure details but also pays attention to the big picture of the beauty aesthetic. Coheres the ambiance with oriental design basics to an appropriate scale, integrating geometry ratio.

Semitransparent partition. Image © Wen Studio
Semitransparent partition. Image © Wen Studio
A corner of dining area. Image © Wen Studio
A corner of dining area. Image © Wen Studio

Lunar is a Modern Chinese restaurant situated inside a standalone villa at the heart of Shanghai on West Jianguo Road, which is running by the opposite group and chef Johnston Teo. Termed Modern Chinese, the cuisine at Lunar is to celebrate the quintessential way of Chinese dining. The namesake pays homage to the Chinese lunar calendar. Resonating with the lunar customs is essential to the ethos of dining experience design. Embracing the seasonality and terroir is at its core.

The tea pavilion-Tea brick walls. Image © Wen Studio
The tea pavilion-Tea brick walls. Image © Wen Studio
Axonometrical diagram. Image Courtesy of Sò Studio
Axonometrical diagram. Image Courtesy of Sò Studio
The tea pavilion-moonlight lantern. Image © Wen Studio
The tea pavilion-moonlight lantern. Image © Wen Studio

The tea stall located on the first floor. The soft lighting showered over the shoulder, conveying a sense of comfort, combines with the scent of tea brick and bamboo curtain immerses one in a moonlight night the moment of stepping in.

Orange painting dinning wall. Image © Wen Studio
Orange painting dinning wall. Image © Wen Studio
The tea pavilion. Image © Wen Studio
The tea pavilion. Image © Wen Studio

Ascending along the stairs, the passing pebble-paved trail would land one on the second floor of Lunar. A unique hanging cornice, made possible by the outlining curves of classical Jiangnan garden fusing into the architectural structure of the space, guides the way connecting to the dining area and private dining room. 

Second floor dining area. Image © Wen Studio
Second floor dining area. Image © Wen Studio

The mural hand painting renders orange fluorescence like moonlight shadow, echoing the shooting tea stall on the first floor. Collaborating with the florist and designer Maggie Mao to add an orange haze to space, the small and delicate decoration adds a touch of Zen in the simplicity.

Stone structure. Image © Wen Studio
Stone structure. Image © Wen Studio

The most important material in the whole space is the matte surface. Without excessive reflection, conveying calm and beauty through the texture and touch.

Lighting Effects. Image © Wen Studio
Lighting Effects. Image © Wen Studio

Project location

Address:No.222 West Jianguo Road, Shanghai, China

Sò Studio
Cite: "Restaurant Lunar / So Studio" 18 May 2021. ArchDaily.

© Wen Studio

上海建国西路 Restaurant Lunar / Sò Studio

