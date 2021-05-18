We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. China
  5. Yijian Cafe / Golucci Interior Architects

Yijian Cafe / Golucci Interior Architects

Save this project
Yijian Cafe / Golucci Interior Architects

© Lulu Xi© Lulu Xi© Lulu Xi© Lulu Xi+ 22

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Chief Designer:LEE Hsuheng
  • Design Team:Jiaojiao Xu, Xiaoyang Liu
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

Text description provided by the architects. Think of an easy thing, then find different ways to approach simplicity. Use the limited space to accommodate the complex emotions of simplicity, and let space give you a special meaning during the emotional interaction.

Save this picture!
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

Yijian Cafe is a coffee brand owned by China NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES). It is located in Shanghai JuLu Road, where the French settled a century ago. The parasole tree makes the small, western buildings on both sides of the street appear rather serene. The location's architecture style takes inspiration from the Sino-French apartments built in the 1930s.

Save this picture!
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi
Save this picture!
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

In order to express Yijian's attitude of focusing on producing high-quality coffee, we hope to create an atmosphere a perfect place for high-quality coffee tasting, therefore we created the concept of using a clean wooden box embedded in the city's chaotic concrete ground.

Save this picture!
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi
Save this picture!
analysis diagram
analysis diagram
Save this picture!
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

The box can be opened and closed but is usually remained open, and a record player is displayed in front of the French window. This softens the tension and conflict between Yijian Cafe and the bars on JuLu Road, and the spinning disc of the record player represents Yijian's handmade coffee beans.

Save this picture!
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi
Save this picture!
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

This deliberate "contradictory" mix hopes to relax and liven up the atmosphere. A long, metal coffee bar sits in the middle of the wooden box, which besides serving the functionality purpose also connects the wooden box with the original concrete body. The coffee roaster can be seen through a glass door, which reflects the brand's ambitions for the future.

Save this picture!
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

A simple wooden box, a long bar table, it appears simple yet complex. Pass through the alleys while holding hands, and feel the fallen leaves of the four seasons. You will begin to feel the many emotions, within a single space.

Save this picture!
© Lulu Xi
© Lulu Xi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Golucci Interior Architects
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "Yijian Cafe / Golucci Interior Architects" 18 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961724/yijian-cafe-golucci-interior-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Lulu Xi

上海易间咖啡店 / 古鲁奇公司

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream