Grand Théâtre de Québec Restoration / Lemay + Atelier 21

Grand Théâtre de Québec Restoration / Lemay + Atelier 21

Theater, Restoration
Québec, Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Prized for its brutalist architecture, the Grand Théâtre de Québec is a cultural icon. Lemay and Atelier 21 were tasked with restoring and protecting the building’s crumbling outer shell and its emblematic Bonet mural, inside.

The new envelope is a delicate response to a complex problem. In developing corrective measures for the building’s many weaknesses, the transdisciplinary team produced a sustainable, innovative solution: adding a transparent, glass curtain wall to the concrete structure.

The glass casing was carefully designed in continuity with the structure developed by Victor Prus, the original architect, and the mural work of Jordi Bonet, enshrined by Prus’ protective outer shell. Discrete and almost immaterial at times, it reflects its surroundings and becomes the main interface with the city, adding an additional theatrical act in the discovery of this significant Quebecois work.

 As designed, the thin wall of protective glass shields the Grand Théâtre from the elements by creating a secondary, tempered envelope housing a low-flow heat recovery and thermal mass system. The system is both energy-efficient and economical. Beyond its primary function, the new layer acts as an extension of the original building it protects, using the same finely tuned structural logic and composition.

Any alteration to the architecture had to be severely limited, says Eric Pelletier, architect and design principal at Lemay. The building’s fragility paired with the inability to directly access the concrete anchors posed a major challenge – with work on the building proceeding during normal daytime and evening theatre operations.

Project location

Address:269 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Québec, QC G1R 2B3, Canada

Lemay
Atelier 21
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancetheaterRefurbishmentRestorationCanada
