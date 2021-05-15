Seaview Escape House / Coates Design: Architecture + Interiors | Seattle Architects

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© Lara Swimmer© Lara Swimmer© Lara Swimmer© Lara Swimmer+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bainbridge Island, United States
  • Principal Architect:Matthew Coates
  • Project Manager:Bob Miller-Rhees
  • Project Architect:Emily Banks
  • Main Construction Team:Fairbank Construction
  • Civil Engineer::Browne Wheeler Engineers Inc.
  • City:Bainbridge Island
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Text description provided by the architects. This shoreline home is a 2800 square foot, 2-bedroom Pacific Northwest-style house anchored into a steep-sloped site. There is an open-concept living, dining, and kitchen area that opens directly to the outdoors with a corner bi-fold door system. A stone mass wall divides the public and private spaces of the house while enclosing the stairs, support areas, and powder room. There are many nature-inspired elements in this home such as pendant light fixtures in the kitchen that are reminiscent of shells and wood-grained tile in the master bath.

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
Site plan
Site plan
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

The hillside waterfront property has been in the clients’ family since the 1950s and contains two parcels that used to have a mid-century home and a 1920s cabin. The two siblings that had acquired these wanted the two homes redeveloped in conjunction with one another. They hoped they would be able to use the houses, which are just 50 feet apart, for big family gatherings to ensure their families stayed close.

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
Floor plans
Floor plans
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

The existing site topography was maintained to minimize earth disturbance on the steep slope and the new homes were built on the existing footprint. Each home includes a material palette of stone, concrete, wood, and metal, complimenting one another while defining the subtle differences in the siblings’ personal tastes. Both utilize a stone mass wall to delineate the private spaces from the shared central public spaces. The site is accessed by a communal drive shared between the two homes, providing a unique overlook of the cantilevered green roof.

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Coates Design: Architecture + Interiors | Seattle Architects
