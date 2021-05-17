We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Acne Studios Stockholm Store / ARQUITECTURA-G

Acne Studios Stockholm Store / ARQUITECTURA-G

Acne Studios Stockholm Store / ARQUITECTURA-G

© José Hevia

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Store
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4306 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  José Hevia
  • Client:Acne Studios
  • City:Stockholm
  • Country:Sweden
© José Hevia
Text description provided by the architects. This former bank suffered a robbery in which hostages were taken, leading to the term Stockholm syndrome. After the bank closed, several interventions added a series of layers over the years, masking the original neoclassic architecture.

© José Hevia
Plan
Plan
© José Hevia
The project cleans up space, leaving only the essential features. Although the floors were made of real marble, many elements were faux marble, and the project plays with this duality. All the skin surfaces are monochrome within the shades of the original Ekeberg marble.

© José Hevia
There are three rooms connected to each other through columns, and, at the end of the main axis, a new abstract colonnade creates a new background. This fake colonnade is made of real marble and provides access to the fitting rooms.

© José Hevia
Pieces of marble furniture by Max Lamb work as podiums while creating a new marble floor on top of the old one. As a counterpoint, the light, designed by Benoit Lalloz, is technical and sharp.

© José Hevia
Address:Stockholm, Sweden

ARQUITECTURA-G
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreSweden
Cite: "Acne Studios Stockholm Store / ARQUITECTURA-G" 17 May 2021. ArchDaily.

